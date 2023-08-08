Cheers!

We can all appreciate a good deal, and Dubai is the land of opportunities. To bring a big smile to your face, we’ve rounded up all the best happy hour deals in Dubai Sports City and Jumeirah Golf Estates. Residents of these areas – keep an eye out!

Jumeirah Golf Estates

Crafty Fox Gastropub

When: Monday to Thursday – 4pm to 7pm

Crafty Fox Gastropub and Sports Bar is where weekday happy hour is the happiest. Head over for an after-work drink, with a selection of house beverages on offer starting from Dhs30.

Crafty Fox Gastropub and Sports Bar, Golf and Country Club, Mon to Thurs, 4pm to 7pm, drinks start at Dhs30, Tel: (0) 4 586 7777, @craftyfox.dubai

Tap & Grill

When: Daily, 5pm to 8pm

Tap & Grill is every meat lover’s haven and their daily happy hour from 5pm to 8pm will not disappoint either. Perfect for the post-work pick-me-up, the spot offers a host of house beverages starting at Dhs30.

Tap & Grill, Jumeirah Golf Estates, daily, 5pm to 8pm, drinks start at Dhs30, Tel: (0) 4 586 7795, @tapandgrill.jge

Dubai Sports City

Kicker’s Sports Bar

When: Monday to Friday – 3pm to 8pm, Saturday and Sunday – 12pm to 8pm

As sports bar-y as a sports bar can get, Kicker’s has that lovely local feel, serving classic pub grub and drinks. The restaurant has a terrace and plenty of TV screens to witness all the sports action. Happy Hour serves drinks starting at Dhs20.

Kicker’s Sports Bar, Dubai Sports City, Mon to Fri, 3pm to 8pm, Sat to Sun, 12pm to 8pm, drinks start at Dhs20, Tel: (0) 4 448 1001, @kickerssportsbar

Big Easy Bar and Grill

When: Monday to Saturday – 5pm to 8pm

Big Easy Bar and Grill is housed in The Els Club and is the place to be to relax after a solid golf session. The fun, relaxed and laid-back South African spot offers discounts on select beverages from 5pm to 8pm, Monday through Saturday.

Big Easy Bar and Grill, The Els Club, Dubai Sports City, Mon to Sat, 5pm to 8pm, Tel: (0) 4 425 1000, elsclubdubai.com

Sports Village Garden

When: Monday to Friday – 12pm to 9pm

Happy hour at the one-stop shop for fun, games, sports and great drinks lasts from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 9pm. Watch the latest sports match, engage in some quiz night fun or just chill out with your friends. Keep an eye out for all-day happy hour Mondays.

Sports Village Garden, Champs Cafe, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 9pm, Tel: (0) 58 586 9980, @sportsvillagegarden

The Greenroom

When: Daily, 5pm to 8pm

Take a break from the mundane routine. Every day, from 5pm to 8pm, indulge in your favourite spirits, wines, beers and cocktails for a discount with prices starting at Dhs30. It can’t get better than this.

The Greenroom, Els Club Extension, Dubai Sports City, daily, 5pm to 8pm, drinks at Dhs30, Tel: (0) 4 423 8310, @greenroomdubai

Images: Supplied/ Unsplash