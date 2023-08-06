Who’s up for a little brainwork?

For an alternative mid-week night out, these quiz nights in Dubai is perfect for your friends to try. With one almost every night of the week, you can call your friends and have an impromptu game night whenever it takes your fancy.

Here are 17 of the best quiz nights in Dubai to try

Strand Craft Kitchen

Get ready for Quiz Night on August 11 at Strand Craft Kitchen in Palm Jumeirah. The night will kick off at 8pm and will feature five rounds of brain-tickling questions with prizes to take home. For Dhs330, get the Sunset Brunch package, which includes a selection of tapas and three hours of free-flowing. The non-alcoholic packages include selected tapas and mocktails for Dhs220 for three hours.

Strand Craft Kitchen, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 8pm on Aug 11, Tel: (0)4 430 221, @strandcraftkitchen

[u]bk

Quiz nights at [u]bk are a regular Wednesday affair, hosted by Darryl Rees and from 8.30pm to 10.30pm. There’s much to enjoy besides the quiz – happy hour drinks, bucket deals and more. Drinks start at Dhs33, and you can take home vouchers of up to Dhs500 for food and beverages on location. Second place receives an Dhs250 voucher for grub and drinks with the third spot winning bubbly.

[u]bk, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, 8.30pm to 10.30pm every Wed, Tel: (0)4 438 0000, @ubkdubai

Publique

The Dane and Sibbers Quiz, hosted by Dane Bowers and Chris Sibbers, kicks off every Tuesday from 7pm. It’s a mish-mash of trivia, music bingo and creative games, and of course, prizes are involved. Guests can indulge in cheese and wine for two hours at Dhs199 per person while enjoying the happy hour that lasts all night.

Publique, Souk Madinat Juemirah, Dubai, 7pm every Tues, Tel: (0) 4 430 8550, @publiquedubai

Crafty Fox Gastropub

The bi-weekly quiz night at Crafty Fox Gastropub takes place on Thursdays and is the perfect spot to nerd out with your mates. There are prizes to be won and points to be proven, all kicking off at 7pm. For the month of August, quiz nights will be taking place on August 10 and 24.

Crafty Fox Gastropub, Golf and Country Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Aug 10 and 24, 7pm, Tel: (0) 4 586 7777, dubaigolf.com

Duck Hook

Whether you’re a trivia buff, or just looking for a new place to meet with friends, the Duck and Hook is now kickstarting the week with a new weekly quiz night. Join every Monday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, as a team or individually, with iconic prizes at hand to win. From a complimentary dinner or brunch experience for four, to the ultimate football fan’s grand prize to see Liverpool play live at Anfield Stadium, inclusive of flights and accommodation, for four lucky guests.

Duck Hook, Dubai Hills, Golf Club, 7.30pm to 10.30pm every Mon, Tel: (800) 32 3232, @theduckhookdubai

Spike Bar

This is one of the longest running quiz nights in Dubai. It takes place every Monday from 7.30pm at Spike Bar in Emirates Golf Club and is hosted by Steve Johnson. Whilst testing your general knowledge, you can tuck into a roast dinner and a pint for Dhs145 and select drinks are priced from Dhs30 between 6pm and 8pm.ÏP

Spike, Emirates Golf Club, 7.30pm to 9.30pm every Mon. Tel: (04) 417 9842. dubaigolf.com

The Eloquent Elephant

This Downtown gastro pub offers an array of midweek activities, with a pub quiz being held each Monday – the perfect way to kick off the week. The lucky winners will receive two Saturday brunch vouches and the bonus round winner will boast a bottle of bubbles.

The Eloquent Elephant, Burj Khalifa St, Business Bay, Dubai, 8pm to 10pm every Mon, Tel: (0)4 438 3134, @theeloquentelephant

McCafferty’s JVC

One of the city’s favourite Irish hotspots hosts a quiz night led by every Monday from 7.30pm. You and your pals will be in the running to walk away with brunches, lunches and more, with regular teams being entered into a monthly championship, where you could with a Dhs1,000 bar tab. The Irish bar also has live music throughout the week for you to either celebrate your win or cheer up after a loss.

McCafferty’s JVC, Dubai, 7.30pm every Mon, Tel: (0)55 784 9220, mccaffertysjvc.com

71 Sports Bar

For an entertaining pub quiz in a traditional sports bar setting, head to 71 Sports Bar. Quiz night runs on Tuesdays with plenty of prizes up for grabs. Make sure to make a reservation to ensure your spot.

71 Sports Bar, Trump International Golf Club Dubai, 8pm every Tues, Tel: (0)4 245 3939. trumpgolfdubai.com

Phileas Fogg’s

Every Tuesday from 8pm, Phileas Fogg hosts a game night with a general knowledge theme. Prizes go up to Dhs1,750 plus more bonus awards.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Club Academy, 8pm every Tues. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. foggs.xyz

Mr.Toad’s Pub & Kitchen Dubai Investment Park

Enjoy all your favourite pub grub alongside a classic quiz every Wednesday for a hump day treat. Make sure to assemble your brightest team and head down to Mr. Toad’s at 8pm, to win various cash prizes.

Mr. Toad’s Pub & Kitchen Dubai Investment Park, 8pm every Wed, Tel: (0)4 885 1899, mr-toads-pub-kitchen-dubai-investment-park.business.site

The Underground Pub

Tickle your brain as you puzzle over an array of questions which puts you in the running to win a bar tab worth Dhs500. You and your besties will be able to remain hydrated and fuelled throughout the quiz with pub flavours and crisp drinks.

The Underground Pub, Habtoor Grand Resort, Al Falea Street, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm every Wed, Tel: (0)4 399 5000, habtoorgranddining.com

Offside

Join Offside every Wednesday from 9pm, where you can test your knowledge from sports to “Friends” trivia. Amazing prizes are up for grabs ranging from brunches, staycations and bar credit. This quiz is free to enter, so assemle your squad and head down next Wednesday.

Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, 9pm to 11pm every Wed, free entry. Tel: (0)56 522 0219, @offsidedxb

Garden on 8

The Garden on 8 quiz takes place every Wednesday and aims to test your general knowledge on everything from politics to music. Head down early to take advantage of happy hour from 4pm to 8pm. Entry is free.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, 8pm to 10pm every Wed. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Reform Social & Grill

Every Wednesday, Reform Social & Grill hosts ‘The Gameshow’ quiz night, which has an old-school English flare. There are awesome prizes to be won as well as plenty of offers, including Dhs35 selected beers, bubbly specials and ‘old school English fare’.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, 7.30pm to 9.30pm every Wed. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

TJ’s

On Thursdays, you can test your general knowledge at TJ’s in JLT. There’s 50 per cent off drinks as you rack your brains for those little hidden nuggets of information. First place gets a Dhs500 voucher, second place gets a Dhs250 one and third place winners get 20 per cent of their food for the night.

TJ’s, Taj JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 7pm to 10pm every Thurs. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. tajhotels.com

McGettigan’s JBR

Get your geek on every Thursday at McGettigan’s with this free-to-enter quiz night. You’ll be tested on general knowledge, pop culture, movies, music and more. The quiz starts at 7.30pm, with plenty of prizes to be won. Happy hour also runs during the quiz.

McGettigan’s, Jumeirah Lake Towers, 7.30pm every Thurs. Tel: (04) 318 2580. mcgettigans.com

Images: Social/provided