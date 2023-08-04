Not long left to wait…

The UAE Media Council has approved the screening of the new Barbie movie in the UAE. The release date of the film was initially postponed in cinemas across the emirates but we can now confirm that Barbie will be out in UAE cinemas on Thursday, August 31.

For now, we still aren’t able to book tickets but the date is reflected on the Vox Cinemas and Roxy Cinemas. We will let you know as soon as the show timings become available, so you can nab those tickets.

What’s the Barbie movie about?

The movie follows Barbie and Ken who are having the time of their lives in the seemingly perfect (and very pink) world of Barbie Land. However, after an existential crisis, they go on a journey of self-discovery where they realise that not everything is not all that rosy-pink after all.

The Warner Bros Pictures movie stars Margot Robbie playing Barbie (of course), and Ryan Gosling as her Ken. The movie also stars Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon and Helen Mirren. The director is Greta Gerwig who directed Little Women and Lady Bird, the latter of which snapped up a whopping 13 awards.

Other movies to keep you busy while you wait

Need some other movies to fill the Barbie void? There are plenty of other pop-corn munching films to catch including the terrifying Insidious: The Red Door, Hidden Strike starring Jackie Chan and John Cena, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning with Tom Cruise, Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt and more.

Images: Barbie still