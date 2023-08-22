The long-awaited new staycation spot will debut in late 2023…

Muscat is a popular spot for a weekend break from the UAE, thanks to its close proximity to the emirates and array of luxe hotels. And another high-profile property is set to enhance the staycation offering in Muscat later this year as Mandarin Oriental prepares to debut in Oman.

According to its website, Mandarin Oriental Muscat will open in late 2023, meaning you’ll be able to check-in before the year is out. Located in the heart of Shatti Al-Qurum, it’s self-described as an urban oasis, where guests will be able to base themselves to explore Muscat’s star attractions and array of Arabian treasures.

Aesthetically, it’s set to be a show-stopper, with the boutique collection of 103 rooms and 47 suites all given the magic touch of French interior designer Xavier Cartron. Inside, understated luxury leads the aesthetic, with warm hues and upscale accents adding a touch of Mandarin Oriental’s signature glamour. Outside, captivating sea and mountain vistas capture the essence of Oman’s natural beauty.

On the culinary front, we don’t know much about the five restaurants and bars, other than the fact that they promise to showcase ‘flavours from across the globe.’ From the initial renders, a rustic-looking iteration of an all-day dining restaurant looks like it will form part of the line-up, alongside a beautiful alfresco lounge surrounded by lush plants and trees, which will no doubt be a beautiful seaside sundowner spot.

The leisure line-up at Mandarin Oriental Muscat comes with an Arabesque spa with eight treatment rooms, heat and water experiences and a traditional Hammam. So if you’re looking to find your zen and switch off, this is the spot to do it at.

Although bookings and rates aren’t available yet, stay tuned to What’s On and we’ll be sure to update you when we know.

mandarinoriental.com

Images: Mandarin Oriental