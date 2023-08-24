Here’s how you can treat your petite fur babies…

Small dog owners – unite: My Second Home, the world’s largest indoor dog park, is all set to launch a new daycare and boarding facility exclusively for small dogs. The brand’s third location will debut in Dubai Investment Park 2.

The venue is slated for opening in time for the festive season and comes as a response to the growing demand for tailored experiences designed specially for small dogs, such as toy breeds and small spaniels. The stay will make quite the pampering session for your pet (well deserved for those bundles of joy).

All the ways to spoil your four-legged friend

The new pet resort for mini pooches will occupy 46,000 square feet of space and feature a whole host of pet-friendly facilities, like indoor pools, areas for relaxation and loads of play space. Like with the other locations, your pet will be picked up and dropped off by the facility.

It’s likely that the newest addition to the My Second Home chain will offer both daycare and boarding facilities. While we don’t know the rates at the third venue just yet, charges at the existing locations for boarding start at Dhs165 for normal members. For daycare, a full day of attended play for one normal-member pet will cost you Dhs110.

Sean Parker, General Manager at My Second Home, said: “In our new, small dog venue, every feature – from the pool depth to the low-rise chill-out ledges – will be designed with the smaller breeds in mind. The upsurge in pet ownership during the pandemic – particularly of smaller dog breeds and cats – has created huge demand – which we met by building more boarding suites.”

My Second Home first opened it’s doors in 2015 in Dubai Investments Park – the first of it’s kind in the field of pet services. The first luxury home-from-home dog care facility is also the largest in the city and precedes a second sister venue in Al Quoz, launched in 2021.

Both the existing locations are quite the impressive spaces, with the first one spanning the area of 30 tennis courts. They feature facilities like the world’s largest indoor free play dog park, several pools and outdoor off-leash play areas across both locations.

My Second Home, opening soon, Tel: (0)4 881 8002, mysecondhomedubai.com

