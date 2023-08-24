Ben and his farmhouse beckon the Town Square residents…

If you live in, or frequent Town Square Dubai, here’s some fresh and very exciting news for you this morning. Benny Mack’s by Ben’s Farmhouse is the newest addition to the culinary roster of Dubai and it’s opening its doors in Town Square very soon.

Expect a dining experience laced with loads of London gastro-pub charm to descend this September, courtesy of Chef Ben Tobbit. The menu, carefully crafted by Chef Ben fuses the quintessential gastro-pub charm from his hometown with a global flavour, features not just the good old pub grub specials, but also delicacies inspired by European, North & South American, Middle Eastern, and South and Southeast Asian cuisines.

Vibe check

The new venue will be spread over two floors at Town Square and will occupy 7,500 square feet of area. The lower level, dressed in stone and olive green fixtures, will be a family-friendly space, with an indoor play area, a coffee counter and an interactive open kitchen.

The upper level will be the perfect emulation of a classic gastro pub straight from London town. Single pringles and groups of friends are sure to have a good time here.

What’s On the menu?

You’ll find dishes like velvety potted duck, weekly scotch egg specials, succulent burgers, fish and chips, and an array of steaks and homemade pies to give you a taste of London. On the other hand, harissa-marinated chicken with pearl couscous and creamy labneh, aromatic curries and Japanese-infused salmon ceviche are some of the international offerings you can expect.

Followers of vegetarian and vegan diets – there are options for you, too. Think miso-glazed tofu and eggplant, sliders featuring halloumi and pearl barley risotto. No matter what dietary preference you have, all are welcome.

Of course, with the licensing, drinks are part of the plan.

Benny Mack’s will serve signature cocktails and more from 12pm to 11pm Sunday through Thursday, extending to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Don’t get along with bubbles? A variety of mocktails will also be available.

For more information, visit @bennymacksdxb

Images: Supplied