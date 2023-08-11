Central Asia calls…

There’s no culinary culture like the one in Dubai, one that continues to grow and evolve and surprise. There is always something new opening in the city, and the latest addition to the local dining scene is OSH Del Mar.

This new spot has opened its doors in the heart of Dubai at The Address Beach Resort where you can expect flavours from Uzbekistan and Central Asia – all whipped up by the culinary team led by Executive Chef, Alejandro Castro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The stunning new spot is the perfect place for a great night out with a hearty meal and a great ambience that reflects how eclectic and exciting the menu is.

Chef Castro shares, “At OSH Del Mar, we cherish the craft and traditions that make each dish truly special. We believe in the traditions passed down through generations, where each dish forms a bond between the past and the future, blending the traditional with the contemporary. We strive to preserve these learned culinary crafts while staying abreast of trends and techniques that elevate our menu.”

The restaurant is currently open daily from 5pm to 1pm for an evening experience. From Friday, September 1, the operating hours will shift to 1pm to 1am, so you can enjoy their fare throughout the day.

What’s On the menu?

In short, several delicacies from Uzbekistan are featured on the menu.

Sample the pride of Uzbekistan, the osh pradznichny – a dish with lazar rice, yellow carrots, black raisins, black cumin, and coriander seeds, delivered with tender lamb shoulder.

Love seafood? Try the seabass tiradito, a bright and refreshing starter, with tender sea bass from the Canary Islands in Spain, and the crispy aubergine and goat cheese.

And of course, for the meat fans, the Australian lamb T-bones which are marinated in Uzbek spices and reverse-grilled, served with lavash bread, accompanied by kimchi cucumbers and a tomato base sauce should be on your radar.

OSH Del Mar, The Address Beach Resort, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, daily, 5pm to 1pm, @oshdubai