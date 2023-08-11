When we say food dictates our mood…

We’re being dead serious. Summer in the UAE is copious amounts of fun, sun, sweat and a hint of suffering, but there are plenty of ways to enjoy it.

And what better way to make every problem in the world better than with food? These summer menus in Dubai will get you all excited about the season all over again, and all you need is one of these for an excuse to dine out.

Here are 10 summer menus in Dubai to try

Asia Asia

Treat yourself to a three-course feast paired with three beverages for just Dhs250 per person at the newly opened Asia Asia – the Pan-Asian restaurant and lounge at Pier 7. The limited-time menu features Asia Asia’s most popular dishes, including dragon maki, wagyu beef gyoza, miso black cod, yuzu Pavlova or homemade ice cream.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, available daily over summer, Dhs250 per person, Tel: (0)4 423 8301, asia-asia.com

Atelier M

The dining destination with a lounge, rooftop and restaurant is offering a summer set menu at Dhs150 per head. The three-course menu features dishes like the mango salad and artichoke tortellini, followed by a choice of tasty soy-honey glazed salmon or a 12-hour slow-cooked lamb shank, a selection of gelatos or the luscious Vanilla Cheesecake with a blueberry and strawberry compote. Summer flavours, on point.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, available daily over summer, Dhs150 per person, Tel: (0)4 450 7766, @atelier_m_dubai

Karma Kafé

Karma Kafé’s summer menu features three delectable courses and three hand-crafted signature cocktails. Tuck into dishes like salmon tartare, crunch prawn maki, teriyaki beef fillet, kung pao shrimp and more. For a sweet finish, the tangy yuzu cheesecake or a rich chocolate fondant are the perfect choice. Pair your meal with incredible views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain.

Karma Kafé, Souk Al Bahar, Dhs250, available daily over summer, Tel: (0)4 423 8306, karma-kafe.com

SAL

This pocket-friendly lunch set menu at SAL will transport you to a magical land of Mediterranean flavours with a limited-edition selection of dishes and tapas. Starters on the menu include dishes such as eggplant tarte tatin served with parmesan ice cream, a selection of tapas, and a refreshing watermelon salad, while mains include pan-seared chicken served in a lemon sauce, a seabass fillet accompanied by Mediterranean vegetables and the chef’s pasta of the day. If you had to pick just one of the summer menus in Dubai to try, this has to be it.

SAL, Burj Al Arab, Mon to Fri from 12.30pm to 5.30pm for lunch, 7.00pm to 10.30pm for dinner, Sat to Sun from 12.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs195 per head, Tel: (800) 323 232, @sal_burjalarab

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Head over to this much-loved spot to sample five new summer dishes. Their summer menu is an eclectic mix and features goodness like hot and spicy buffalo wings, Turkish eggs, peri peri chicken, dynamite prawns and oats and chia pudding. You’re most likely to keep going back for more.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, across various branches, @ldckitchen

Ula

Ula’s Mediterranean-inspired menu makes for the perfect beachside escape, and this stunning location on The Palm Jumeirah is offering just the thing for the season. Start with the Tzatziki, grilled halloumi, heirloom tomato salad or melitzanosalata. For the mains, pick from truffle pizza, souvlaki or tomato and burrata fusilli, and end your meal with Ula’s gold chocolate mousse.

Ula, Dukes The Palm, The Palm Jumeirah, available daily over summer, Dhs250 per head, Tel: (0) 4 566 3041, uladubai.com

YUi Ramen

Newly appointed executive chef Toshiyuki Sakamoto is introducing a new spread of cooling dishes for the summer, including a cold ramen bowl called hiyashi chuka, the new ‘YUi salad’, two new summer rolls – a vegetarian-friendly roll with mixed vegetables in a tasty peanut and sesame sauce wrapped in rice paper, and the prawn spring roll.

YUi Ramen, D3, daily, 12pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (0)4 243 4217, @yui_dxb

Allo Beirut

It’s a ‘Lebanese Summer’ at Allo Beirut and it’s looking quite delicious. Jet off to Lebanon on a foodie journey with their summer menu, featuring items like lemonades, fresh iced teas, handcrafted salads, ice creams and more. It’s perfect to beat that heat and as refreshing as it gets.

Allo Beirut, branches across Dubai, until Aug end, prices per dish start from Dhs16, @allobeirutstreetfood

The Artisan

The Artisan’s summer offering is a dinner exclusive. This three-course set menu is priced at Dhs275 per head and features options like the refreshing insalata di finocchi, a summery salad, the carpaccio di fassona, the beef carpaccio featuring rocket leaves, parmigiano reggiano 24-months aged cheese, datterino tomato and amalfi lemon dressing, and more.

The Artisan, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Mon to Sun, 12pm to 12am, avail until Sept 3, Tel: (0)4 338 8133, @theartisandubai

PRATO

PRATO’s summer menu features an array of Italian delicacies. The a la carte menu offers an antipasti selection, featuring the panzanella with creamy burrata cheese, vibrant capsicum, succulent tomatoes, and a savoury zucchini sauce atop crispy sourdough croutons. The risotto verde, marinara pizza and tiramisu dolce are some of the other things you can try.

PRATO, Trump International Golf Club, Damac Hills, avail 12pm to 11pm until Oct, Tel: (0) 4 245 3988, @pratodubai

