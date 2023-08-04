A party and a half…

American-Nigerian musician Davido is returning to Dubai once again to wow the crowds. The singer, songwriter and record producer will be taking the stage with special guests at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, September 2 this year to deliver a performance of top African tunes.

Tickets to the show are available to purchase on the Coca-Cola Arena website with prices starting from Dhs175. The show begins at 9pm.

The concert comes as part of his Timeless Tour for his fourth studio album, released earlier this year in March. The album features primarily amapiano music, dabbling in the other genres of afrobeat, dancehall, ragga, konto, highlife, afropop, and more.

Born with the name David Adedeji Adeleke, Davido is somewhat of an afrobeat icon in the global music scene. He’s been bringing the cultural flavour and fun of African music to the world since 2011 and has been recognised as a prominent figure in the evolution of the African music scene.

He has four studio albums and many hit singles to his name, like ‘One of a Kind’, ‘Skelewu’ and ‘Owo Ni Koko’. His 2017 single ‘Fall’ became the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history.

Ticket details

Tickets to see Davido will cost you Dhs175 for the bronze category, Dhs230 for silver, Dhs275 for gold and Dhs375 for Golden Circle standing.

Do note, attendees under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over the age of 18.

More to look forward to

The party never stops in Dubai because, besides Davido, we have some other huge performances coming up until the year ends.

In September, international Indian R&B stars Jay Sean, Manj Musik, Juddy D and Raghav are set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena, followed by the legendary American band Kiss in October and Canadian musical favourite Bryan Adams in November.

Davido, Coca-Coa Arena, Citywalk, Sept 2, show starts a 9pm, tickets prices start from Dhs175, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Image Credit: Getty Images