Get ready for a night of nostalgia…

A fan of noughties Punjabi, R&B and Hip-Hop music? International Indian R&B stars Jay Sean, Manj Musik, Juddy D and Raghav are set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena this September.

The four stars are coming together for one night only for Indie Vibes – a night of iconic throwback hits on Saturday, September 9.

Tickets are already available and can be bought here. It’s Dhs195 for bronze, Dhs295 for silver, Dhs395 for gold standing and Dhs495 for fan pit standing. Doors will open at 7pm and the show is expected to start at 8pm.

About the artists

Jay Sean is an award-winning singer, songwriter and producer and the first Asian to have a Billboard number 1 single. You may know him for his popular beats such as Angel Eyes, Down featuring Lil Wayne, and Ride It. He has previously supported huge acts such as Pitbull, Alicia Keys, and Justin Timberlake.

Jay Sean will be joined on stage by composer, singer and Filmi scorer – Manj Musik. Musik is now a household name and the first artist to bring a mainstream act from the USA to collaborate on a Bollywood song. He has collaborated with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Tpain, Fat Joe, Sean Kingston and many more. He’s the man behind You Cant Stop This Party, Sand Up and more.

Juggy D is another popular artist certain to get the audience on their feet (yep, even the ones sitting down). The artist has performed alongside Jay Sean for the hit song Dance With You. He has also featured heavily on Rishi Rich’s album The Project with remixes from Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, Craig David, Mary J Blige and other popular artists.

Canadian singer Raghav last performed in Dubai in 2014. His debut album Storyteller which was released in 2003 sold over 1.5 million copies which earned him a MOBO Award. Fans can look forward to an energetic performance from the Desperado hitmaker.

Indie Vibes, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Sept 9, ticket prices start from Dhs195, Tel: (800) 223 388. @cocacolaarena

Images: Getty Images and supplied