It’s party time!

Brunches are unquestionably a Dubai institution and the ultimate way to ensure a fun time out. But who said it has to be restricted to a late-morning treat? Many top spots have launched evening brunches in Dubai and have added a party element to the mix guaranteeing plenty of fun.

Here are 13 of the best party evening brunches in Dubai you have to try

Thursday

Hutong

A Northern Chinese restaurant nestled between the hustle and bustle of DIFC, Hutong offers a ‘dark brunch’ on Thursday night from 9pm until 11.45pm. Feast on unlimited starters such as roasted chicken medallions, prawn and chicken siu mai, Hutong prawn rolls before diving into a main cours, with choices including kung po chicken, spice crispy black tofu, and pan-seared sea bass. You will have a selection of cocktails, house spirits and wines to pair with your meal.

Hutong, Gate Village, DIFC, every Thurs, 9pm to 11.45pm Dhs218 soft, Dhs318 house, Dhs418 prosecco, Dhs648 premium champagne. Tel: (0)4 220 0868 @hutongdubai

Friday

Accents

Groove into the weekend with cool tunes you can singalong to, free-flowing beverages and great good with the glittering Dubai Marina skyline as your backdrop. The menu includes salads, pizzas, quiche, sushi, mains such as slow braised wagyu beef; prawn skewers, and more.

Accents, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, 8pm to 11pm on Fri, Dhs200 soft package, Dhs295 house package, Dhs335 premium (deposit of Dhs100 required upon booking). Tel: (0)55 992 9102. intercontinentaldubaimarina.com/footloose-friday-drunch

Bla Bla Dubai

Had a long week at work? Head to Bla Bla Dubai and teleport to Bali with the beach club’s late-night brunch on Friday. Don’t forget your dancing shoes as the Latin and afrobeats tunes by DJ Whiteboy and a live percussionist is sure to get you moving. You will be able to pick four dishes from a menu that includes salt and pepper squid, California rolls, spicy pepperoni pizza, cheese quesadilla and more. The soft package will cost you Dhs249 and it’s Dhs299 for the house package. Do note, during the summer, the fun takes place in The Backroom.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach opposite JBR, Jumeirah Beach Residence, 8pm to 11pm on Fri, Dhs249 soft package, Dhs299 house package, 0ver 21s allowed, Tel: (0)58 606 3535, blabladubai.ae

Bling

If you love a party, FIVE Palm Jumeirah is the place to be. On Friday, there’s an evening brunch at Bling Nightclub from 8pm to 11pm where you can toss off the work clothes and get glammed up for a night of fun. There’s a three-course meal and unlimited drinks for a starting price of Dhs299 against the backdrop of UK garage and RnB tunes by Blaise. The premium spirits package is all yours for Dhs499. Not ready to call it a night? Lucky for you, there’s an afterparty with DJ Jax and Doc Junior runnung until 3am.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 11pm on Fri, Dhs299 house and Dhs499 premium, Tel: (0)58 869 8996, blingdxb.com

En Fuego

One of the biggest fiestas in Dubai takes place at En Fuego on Friday night at Atlantis the Palm. The sharing-style menu includes free-flow beverages starting from Dhs275. There will be a lively Latino band that will get you moving from 9pm to 12am. Do note, only those 21 and above will be allowed entry.

En Fuego, Atlantis, The Palm, 9pm to 12am every Fri, prices start from Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

Jazz@Pizza Express

When you think of evening brunches in Dubai, Jazz@Pizza Express should be one of the places that come to mind, and it is the place to be on a Friday evening. The Stage Brunch which runs from 8pm to 11pm is packed with delicious food, bingo, live music by Jay Bellamy and plenty of party vibes. Don’t want to go home? Great news, as The Stage afterparty starts at 11pm. Join the party before brunch even begins and take advantage of the happy hour from 12pm to 8pm where you can get sips for a starting price of Dhs27.

Jazz@Pizza Express, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Thu, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, inclusive of prosecco. Tel: (0)4 441 6342 @thestage_brunch

Koyo

Teleport to the capital of Japan with Koyo’s Tokyo Nights electric brunch. The neon-themed brunch kicks off at 8pm where you can party the night away until 11pm. You’ll have the sights and sounds of Tokyo’s nightlife paired with a mouthwatering four-course meal to really kickstart your weekend.

KOYO, Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Marina, 8pm to 11pm on Fri, Dhs325 soft package; Dhs375 house package; Dhs425 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 423 8312, koyodubai.com

Mr Miyagi’s

For those who want to play harder after a long day (and week) of working hard. This popular longstanding Media City bar’s Wax On Wax Off brunch sums up what a good time is with karaoke, your favourite Asian dishes and unlimited drinks. For three courses, it’s Dhs279 for the ladies and Dhs299 for the gents. Add Dhs20 for the sparkling package.

Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 8pm to 11pm on Fri, Dhs279 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents, Tel: (0)4 427 7489. mrmiyagis.xyz

Santè Ria

The Aucar brunch at Sante Ria in The First Collection JVC includes a good meal and sips paired with a great atmosphere and live entertainment that will get you on your feet. Prices start from Dhs275 for the house package and if you don’t want the party to end, the afterparty continues from 12am to 2am.

Santé Ria Dubai, The First Collection, JVC, 9pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 275 6630. santeriadubai.ae

Saturday

3BK

An after-dark brunch to make your weekends even more magical, the Secret Dinner Party at 3BK restaurant features a four-course sharing style menu that includes sushi, decadent mains and classic desserts, with unlimited drinks and fabulous entertainment from talented artists through the night.

3BK, Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Sat 8pm to 11pm, after party 11pm to 3am. Dhs349. Tel (0)52 394 8098. secret-parties.com

Barfly by Buddha Bar

The sizzling Soiree Brunch at Barfly by Buddha Bar runs every Saturday from 7pm adding electric fun to your weekend. There’s a set menu with drinks and some cool live entertainment that will ignite your soul. Prices start from Dhs365 and the fun begins at 7pm until late.

Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, 7pm until late, prices start from Dhs365. Tel: (0)54 994 1460. barflydubai.ae

Lock, Stock & Barrel

Lock, Stock & Barrel offers one of those evening brunches in Dubai that fans of pumping music, fun vibes and great sips need to try. The branch at Business Bay is adding plenty of fun to the central business district in the form of an early evening brunch running on Saturdays from 3pm to 6pm. The Notorious Brunch for Dhs250 gets you three hours of unlimited bevs and bites for Dhs250 for the house package. But that’s not all. There’s an after-party to keep the night going from 6pm to 9pm.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Business Bay, 3pm to 6pm (after party 6pm to 9pm) on Sat, Dhs250 house package and Dhs350 premium package. Tel: (0)4 873 3399. lsbdubai.com

STK Dubai JBR

STK’s Dare to Disco brunch brings the Saturday night fever sure to get you on your feet. The three-course menu features the chef’s favourites so you’ll be well-fueled for your table-dancing antics. Your night begins at 8pm and goes on for three hours. Prices start from Dhs375 for the soft package.

STK JBR, Rixos Premium Dubai, The Walk – Jumeirah Beach Residence, 8pm to 11pm on Sat, Dhs375 soft package; Dhs425 house package and Dhs475 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 423 8304. stksteakhouse.com

Images: Social and supplied