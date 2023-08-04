Colombo calling: beginning September, Air Arabia will start operating flights to Sri Lanka…

If you’re staring at your computer screens on a Friday afternoon fantasizing about an island escape, you’re not alone. But now, those dreams are about to become a reality.

Images: What’s On archive, Amoolya Paul

Air Arabia has just announced that they will now fly passengers from the capital of the emirates to the capital of Sri Lanka, beginning next month. This follows the obtainment of a Foreign Air Operator Certificate (FAOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka, after satisfying all the mandated requirements.

Like we’ve noted in the past, there are a host of reasons to visit a beautiful South Asian island, such as Sri Lanka. Lush greenery, scenic getaways, scrumptious seafood and friendly folk welcome you to this paradise in the Indian Ocean. Passionate about their sports, generous with their hospitality and known the world over for their tea, this is the ideal getaway on a budget for capital-dwellers who don’t want to be compressed in a metal tube for over five hours.

Abu Dhabi has been transforming into a national and regional travel hub, with flight routes expanding rapidly since after the pandemic. Abu Dhabi International Airport has just reported a 67% jump in passenger traffic during only the first half of 2023, amid rapidly growing demand.

Other new routes offered by Air Arabia include Baghdad and Bangkok, as well as Cyprus, Greece and Central Asia by ultra low-cost carrier, Wizz Air. This marks a renewed push in the aviation field for Abu Dhabi, with the reintroduction of the mighty Airbus A380 back into Etihad’s fleet, with four flights a week to London Heathrow. Boston has also been added to Etihad’s routes from March, next year.

Spinning a globe, trying to pick your next getaway? Abu Dhabi has you covered.