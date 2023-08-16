One worth braving the heat for…

In the cooler months, Zeta Seventy Seven is one of the hottest tickets in town. But if you don’t mind the increased heat, the rooftop bar is offering a brilliant sundowner deal this summer that comes with some of the best views of the city.

Available every day from 6pm to 9pm, you can perch up at one of Zeta Seventy Seven’s alfresco bar or restaurant tables and sip on a selection of house drinks. Whether you prefer to wind down with a wine, refresh with a spirit and mixer, or toast to the end of the day with a cocktail, you can sip your way through unlimited house drinks. Plus, the drinks deal is paired with a platter of signature snacks from the Asian Fusion menu. It’s priced at Dhs377 for ladies and Dhs477 for gents.

Of course, while you’re there you’ll be able to soak up the stunning panoramic views, which stretch from Bluewaters and JBR to The Palm and out across the city. Though pool access isn’t included – this is still reserved for in-house guests only or cabana bookings – you will be able to marvel at the Guinness World Record-breaking infinity pool, which sits at a gravity defying 293.906 metres high.

You’ll need to pre-book to avail the summer sundowner deal, and it’s a strictly 21+ venue, so you won’t be able to bring the little ones along.

Throughout summer, alongside the sunset drinks deal, Zeta Seventy Seven remains open for dinner. The all open-air venue serves up a menu of pan-Asian flavours, with a minimum spend of Dhs477 per person.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, 6pm to 9pm daily, Dhs377 ladies, Dhs477 gents. Tel: (0)4 879 8866, addresshotels.com