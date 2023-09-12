Looking for things to do this weekend? Look no further…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like live performances, unique foodie pop-ups, fireworks, wellness days, road trips, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, September 22

Prepare to be wowed at Bulgari’s Serpenti pop-up

To mark the 75th anniversary of their iconic Serpenti collection, Bulgari has launched a pop-up exhibition, the Serpenti Factory, taking place at The Gate in DIFC until Sunday, September 24. Free for the public to attend, jewellery lovers and design enthusiasts can reserve a slot between 11am and 10pm daily. Turkish artist Refik Anadol will also present his immersive 3D installation, Serpenti by Anadol. The mesmerising AI-generated artwork is inspired by the concept of metamorphosis.

Serpenti Factory, Bulgari Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales, The Gate, DIFC, Dubai. Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 24, 11am to 10pm. Entry is free, book visit here: bulgari.com

Check out this unique foodie pop-up

Latin American pop-up Panamericana is partnering with Tabchilli to bring guests a unique five-course Latin American tasting menu including their famous birria taco. The Dhs395 per person dining experience is taking place for two nights only this Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm. Taco ’bout not to be missed…

Tabchilli, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai. September 22 and 23, 7.30pm. Dhs395. Tel: (0)58 584 3463, tabchilli.com

Rock out with The Parlotones

One of South Africa’s most loved bands whose career has spanned over two decades since their formation in 1998 – The Parlotones are officially making their way to Dubai this weekend. Taking place at McGettigans JLT on Friday, September 22 get ready for an indie rock evening like no other. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and can be bought here. For more information, head here.

The Parlotones, McGettigans JLT, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Sept 22 from 7pm, general admission Dhs150. mcgettigans.com

Celebrate Negroni month with Ce La Vi

Cocktail lovers, get ready for an epic bar takeover with award-winning mixologist Erik Lorincz taking place at Ce La Vi this Friday. For one night only, guests can sample innovative negroni variations and learn from one of the world’s most acclaimed bartenders.

Ce La Vi, Level 54, Address View Hotel, Friday, September 22, 8pm to 11pm . Tel: (0)4 582 6111, @celavidubai

Saturday, September 23

Welcome the return of this Saturday brunch

Looking to switch up your usual weekend haunt? Head 73 floors up to Mott 32 to welcome the return of its renowned Saturday brunch with a view. Taking place on Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, guests can indulge in a three-course menu paired with unlimited beverages from signature cocktails to an array of wines and spirits. Starters include the shredded Peking duck salad and prawn siu mai, while for mains guests can choose between sweet and sour chicken, mapo tofu, and more. For dessert, don’t leave without trying the sesame tart and almond and chocolate xiao long bao.

Mott 32, Level 73, Address Beach Resort, JBR. Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs395 per person. Tel: (0)4 278 4832, mott32dubai.com

Get into the groove at Honeycomb Hifi

Honeycomb Hi-Fi will be hosting Disco Arabesquo who will be showing off his skills at the listening bar this Saturday. Disco Arabesquo is known for his creative combination of Arabic music with Western music. The lineup starts at 9pm until 3am, guests can enjoy an amazing night filled with world-class DJs, high-fidelity sound, and amazing food and drinks.

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, Pullman Hotel Downtown, Feb 10 and 11, 7.30pm to 3am. Dhs450 minimum spend per person indoors, Dhs350 minimum spend per person terrace. Tel: (0)4 412 6666. @honeycombhifi

Watch a spectacular fireworks display

Dubai Parks and Resorts is inviting guests to celebrate the KSA National Day this weekend with a fireworks display on Saturday, September 23. The Saudi-themed fireworks at Dubai Parks and Resorts can be witnessed in two shows – at 7pm and 9pm.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai, Saturday, September 23, 7pm and 9pm, Tel: (800) 262 9464, dubaiparksandresorts.com

Witness a musical masterpiece at Dubai Opera

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will be taking on the musical masterpieces by Zimmer and Williams. Led by conductor Anthony Inglis, the battle of the iconic compositions go head to head. Expect to hear Zimmer’s epic scores from films like The Dark Knight, Inception, and Gladiator, while William’s goose pimple-raising numbers include Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Jurassic Park. There are two shows to pick from: 3pm and 8pm. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 23, ticket prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Sunday, September 24

Treat yourself to a wellness day

This summer, ME Dubai is treating us to a selection of wellness activities to beat the heat and get back in touch with our zen. The package includes either 60-minute therapeutic dry and oil deep stretching massage or a 60-minute royal Thai massage, as well as a 30-minute treatment of their choice. All the packages are priced at just Dhs399 and include access to the pristine pool, sauna, and gym for a day of pure bliss.

ME Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, offer valid until Sept 30, Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 525 2500 melia.com*

Take a road trip to Hatta

One of our favourite places to escape the city, Hatta’s adventurous outdoor activities are now open for the season. There’s a whole host of activities and adventures you can get stuck into while you’re there like hiking, horseback riding, paragliding, kayaking and mountain biking, zip lines and axe throwing. A road trip to this beautiful exclave is always exciting for residents and visitors alike and there’s always something new to explore.

Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta, Dubai. Daily 7am to 9pm. From Dhs60 per person. hattakayak.com

Let the little ones run wild at Leo and Loona

Looking for somewhere to keep the children busy and the parents happy? Say hello to Leo & Loona, a huge new indoor play area now open inside Dubai Festival City Mall. The space is designed for children aged between three and 10 years old and features pedal go-karts, trampolines, climbing walls, a foam pit, a ball pool, a magic sandbox, space rockets, glow-in-the-dark slides, and more. In other words: endless hours of fun. While the children blow off some steam, parents can sit and watch or get some work done from the trendy dining area.

Dubai Festival City Mall, second floor (opp. Fabyland), Dubai. Monday to Thursday, 10am to 11pm. Friday to Sunday, 10am to 12am. Dhs179 weekdays, Dhs229 weekends. Tel:(0)4 894 7117. leoloona.ae

Check out this Rugby World Cup fan zone

The beach stadium is back, with plenty of outdoor coolers, and multiple screens to choose from that are perfect to make sure you don’t miss a second of the game. This is the perfect sports bar for anybody who loves a beach bar too. Here you can enjoy pool and beach access for only Dhs129 which is also fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Waverbreaker Beach and Grill, Hilton Dubai Jumeriah, The Walk, Jumeriah Beach Residence, open daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319, @wavebreaker_jbr

