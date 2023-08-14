We are already begging for more…

One of South Africa’s most loved bands whose career has spanned over two decades since their formation in 1998 – The Parlotones are officially making their way to Dubai this September. Taking place at McGettigans JLT on Friday, September 22 get ready for an indie rock evening like no other.

About the band

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get ready for an evening of light head-banging, as they bring to Dubai hit tracks including Push Me to the Floor, Colourful, and I’ll be there. Tickets are priced at Dhs 150 and include a welcome drink. You can buy your tickets here, so get booking.

The Parlotones are no strangers to Dubai. The group have played in Dubai countless times in the city including in 2015 for the iconic Party in The Park where they played alongside the likes of Stereophonics and Razorlight.

More in September

If you’re looking to keep busy throughout the month of September with concerts – Dubai has a wild lineup of concerts incoming. The lineup includes the likes of Afrobeats legend, Davido on September 2, as well as iconic 90’s boybands A1 and 911 on September 22.

Looking for more of an indie vibe? Dubai has got us covered too as we are welcoming British duo, Seafret to the Dubai Opera on September 15. The duo is known for their indie-pop sounds and soulful voices. Hypnotic and transient, Seafret’s music is beautifully melodic in sound. Tickets are already on sale here and start from Dhs230.

As far as South African performances go, there are still very limited tickets left for the iconic comedian Trevor Noah. So get booking before they’re all gone. The funnyman will be here on October 3 for his new stand-up show, also at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The Parlotones, McGettigans, JLT, Fri 22 Sept from 7pm, early bird Dhs100, general admission Dhs150. mcgettigans.com

Images: Supplied