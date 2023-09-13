Ready, set, glow…

The start of the cooler season can only mean one thing – the return of Dubai’s popular outdoor attractions. And here to kick off the new season is the reopening of one of the most Instagrammable hotspot in Dubai – Dubai Garden Glow.

Located at Zabeel Park, the neon park is celebrating its ninth season and you can expect all your favourite attractions inside including Glow Park, Dinosaur Park, Magic Park and Art Park.

At Glow Park, you will find a number of light installations from moving flowers, a sparkling butterfly path and more, all constructed manually and fabricated with handmade lights.

The stunning light-created works of art continue at Art Park, where you’ll find imaginative and distinctive creations in all forms. The eco-friendly park stitches together happiness, cultural values, beliefs and identity created a paradise of colour.

For fans of dinosaurs, a visit to the Dinosaur Park which is packed with 120 animatronic dinosaurs is sure to make you roar with delight. Expect to see pre-historic reptiles from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous period.

At the Magic Park, there are over 25 fun exhibits and 3D artworks and if you haven’t worn out your mobile battery already, this section will surely make it happen. Go snap-happy as you sit in a cauldron, or stand in the jaws of a reptile.

For those of you wondering, Ice Park is currently under maintenance, but we all hope to see it open over the Christmas season decked with festive vibes. Inside, you will find scaled-down versions showcasing wildlife in a unique artistic way.