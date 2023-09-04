Psst…Retail therapy and integrated services…

Dubai has malls. That is an understatement of the richest variety. Dubai has many, many malls – incredible, state-of-the-art spaces with luxury like no other and every brand under the sweltering Arabian sun. But of course, a new addition is always exciting and the opening of the brand-new DAMAC Mall is all that and more.

Leading UAE-based conglomerate Damac has announced the opening of a new leisure and retail destination to Dubai’s commercial landscape. Located in Damac Hills, Damac Mall spans 110,000 square feet of space and will house offerings from across the board, including retail, hospitality, leisure and entertainment. Expect 30 retail stores and 10 food and beverage outlets representing big international and local names.

The location was inaugurated this month on September 1 and is slated to become a hub of Dubai-style, unique retail therapy – the best kind. Damac estimates around 1.3 million visitors every year, which comes as no surprise to us.

Some of the outlets already open post the inaugural ceremony include Starbucks, Papa John’s, Vietnamese Foodies, Al Jaber Opticals, Al Ain Pharmacy and Lingo Play Area for children. A highlight, and what will probably be the busiest spot in the mall no matter what time you visit, is the sprawling 28,000-square-foot Spinneys supermarket.

Although not open yet, the mall will soon be home to a huge Fitness First gym and a MEDCARE medical facility.

While the mall has just opened its doors to the public, plans for future expansion are on the cards and in the design stage. Some of the outlets underway to opening are Pet Bond Vet Clinic, Tory Flower and Home Decor and Amber Gents Salon. On the food front, Emani’s, Softly and Fika Time will be coming soon.

DAMAC Mall, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, @damachillscommunity

