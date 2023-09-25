Jessie J, Luke Shaw and more…

It’s getting cooler in Dubai, which means that Dubai is going to become a hotspot for all celebrities. From singers to movie stars, models, politicians and many more, you will soon spot a number of A-listers flocking to our shores for a dose of the good life.

If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Here we round up all the celebrities spotted in the UAE this week.

Jessie J

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie J (@jessiej)

Flaunting a head-to-toe tiger print look, including a very much on-brand catsuit, Jessie J shared her look from the Kids Choice Awards 2023, which were held in Abu Dhabi on September 16, on her social media. The hitmaker was all set to host the awards this season for the very first time.

@jessiej

Luke Shaw

View this post on Instagram A post shared by a k m a l a n u a r (@akmalanuarofficial)

English footballer and Manchester United player, Luke Shaw was spotted at Japanese haunt Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori this week for a lunchtime rendezvous, posing with chef Akmal Anaur for the ‘Gram.

@akmalanaurofficial

Jason Derulo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Arroyo (@victor.filmmaker.dxb)



The singer was seen at Fi’lia, the Italian-Mediterranean restaurant located on the 70th floor of SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, celebrating his birthday in style. He also performed in the city at Blu Dubai this week.

@jasonderulo

Images: Socials