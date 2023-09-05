Here’s what we know about the ‘Ghars Al Emarat’ scheme…

If you aren’t still aware, the UAE is hosting COP28, and it is very serious about its mission. Taking place from Thursday, November 30 to December 12, COP28 will shine a spotlight on major issues and topics regarding climate change with heads of state, senior government leaders, and over 70,000 representatives.

That’s quite a lot of people. And to showcase just how serious the UAE is about climate change and its dedication to change, the country has launched the Ghars Al Emarat scheme.

What is the scheme about?

In short, the programme is aimed towards sustainability and mangrove preservation and will see the planting of 10 mangrove trees for each conference visitor to COP28.

The scheme was launched under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

The goals of the initiative align with the goals of the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative, which was launched in February 2022 through a meeting between HH Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Royal Highness William – the Prince of Wales, at Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi.

COP28 also coincides with the Year of Sustainability announced by UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the start of 2023.

As per the directive of this plan, the ‘Ghars Al Emarat’ scheme will make use of innovative methods of mangrove plantation such as drone dispersal and will do so during the last quarter of the year.

This time is the best time to plant the trees within coastal environments with existing mangroves that are most suitable for growth, such as Marawah Marine Biosphere Reserve, Al Mirfa City and Jubail Island.

Mangroves are great. But why?

Mangroves are some of the most productive coastal ecosystems in the world and have a wealth of economic and ecological resources. In the race against the effects of climate change, trees play a key role in slowing them down as they absorb greenhouse gases.

The 85 per cent of the country’s reserves are also home to much of Abu Dhabi’s biodiverse wildlife, protecting them and neighbouring habitats.

