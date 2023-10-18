The new kid on the block…

Much loved Indian haunt Little Miss India has been featured in the Michelin Guide Dubai in 2022 and 2023. So, when the team come out with a spunky new concept, you know it’s going to be good.

Everyone, welcome to Dubai’s ever-growing, infinitely-expanding dining scene, Rohini by Little Miss India.

Break the rules, they said…

Sister brand to Little Miss India in Fairmont The Palm, Rohini is all about putting a new spin on Indian culinary culture. You can expect to find a fresh approach to the cuisine and its most widely loved delicacies at this spot nestled in Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers in Cluster A.

Rohini takes inspiration from the restaurant’s imaginative interpretations of traditional Indian classics for the menu and the avant-garde-esque, maximalist setting for the interior.

Bold artwork, edgy-chic wallpaper, a grand ceiling and a rich colour scheme – the decor speaks to the vibrant heart, and reflects the depth and spirit of Indian culture.

Not only is the setting an immersive experience, but so is the menu. It features a modern twist on Indian fare and will take you on a little journey to the land beyond.

The bar at Rohini is another highlight of the venue. It features a carefully-selected array of craft cocktails, curated to complement the big, bold flavours of the offering. Each cocktail has been crafted using blends of Indian-inspired ingredients and mixology techniques of the experts.

Head over to Rohini by Little Miss India for an unmissable experience. For reservations, visit this link here or call the team on 04 438 0064.

Rohini by Little Miss India, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 438 0064, @rohinibylmi

Images: Supplied by Rohini by Little Miss India