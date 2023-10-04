A fun and magical theatre experience for the whole family…

Christmas may be three months away but the festive mood is already in the air. For those of you looking to add a festive performance in Dubai to your Christmas plans, check out Slava Snowshow – a magical extravaganza the whole family will absolutely fall in love with.

Taking place in the stunning Dubai Opera, Slava Snowshow will be heading to Dubai for five shows only from December 8 to 10.

The award-winning show is perfect for the whole family, young and old, but it will be the adults who will be teleported back to their childhood – one where magic and fantasy combine into an unmissable experience. In fact, The Guardian, UK claims it to be ‘the most fun in the theatre you will ever experience’.

The show begins at 8pm on all three days, and for little ones with an early bedtime, there are two matinee shows at 3pm on December 9 and 10. Tickets are already on sale and all yours for a starting price of Dhs225. Get them here.

Another reason not to miss it? The show has received standing ovations after every single performance.

What makes the show so special?

Now, the joy of this show is that the timeless spectacle doesn’t only take place on stage, it includes plenty of audience participation. Don’t click away! Trust us, the enchanting showcase is sure to make even the Grinch walk away with a big smile on his face.

Expect huge colourful bouncing balls in the audience, snowstorms, bubbles, and much more.

Speaking on the internationally acclaimed production, Paolo Petrocelli, Head of Dubai Opera stated, “This magical performance, with its whimsical magicians and captivating snow-filled spectacle, promises to transport our audience to a realm of wonder and joy. It goes beyond being a mere show; it is an immersive experience that enchants and brings boundless joy, transcending language and cultural barriers.”

See you there!

For more information, visit dubaiopera.com

Slava Snowshow Dubai, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Dec 8 to 10, prices start from Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Slava Snowshow Instagram