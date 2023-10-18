Another record in the bag…

Dubai is no stranger to Guinness World Records snapping up over 300 different titles, and this week it received another title for ‘Highest Running Track on a Building’.

The title was received by Wasl, one of the largest real estate development and management companies in the region for Wasl’s Sky Track. The running track is located on the 43rd floor of 1 Residences – a luxury residential tower within the Wasl1 master development.

The win also demonstrates Dubai’s commitment to highlighting the need for residents and visitors to focus on pursuing an active lifestyle.

About Wasl’s Sky Track

Wasl’s Sky Track is located 157 meters above the ground on the rooftop of 1 Residences. The rooftop track spans 335 meters and can be used by walkers and runners.

It can’t have opened at a better time given the fact that Dubai Fitness Challenge is just around the corner, and the weather is cooling down. And of course, the views of Dubai are a great reward. You will be able to spot Burj Khalifa, Zabeel Park, The Dubai Frame, Sheikh Zayed Road, old Dubai, and the Arabian Gulf on a clear day.

Speaking on the achievement, His Excellency Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl stated, ‘We are delighted to achieve another Guinness World Records title for Dubai. We are humbled that Sky Track has achieved a world record, and happy that it will enhance residents’ daily lives.’

Talal Omar, VP – MENA & Türkiye, Guinness World Records added, ‘This track isn’t just a feat of engineering, but a symbol of Dubai’s commitment to reaching for the skies—both literally and metaphorically. We congratulate everyone involved in this monumental accomplishment.’

In the past, Wasl also received a Guinness World Record for its ‘Largest Aerial Projection Screen’ which took to the skies to celebrate the Year of Zayed in 2018.

Images: Dubai Media Office