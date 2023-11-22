A cast of 50 talented singers and dancers are behind the red curtain waiting to impress…

There is no shortage of performances over the upcoming months in Dubai, and joining the ever-growing list is this musical theatre performance, Behind the Red Curtain.

Taking place at the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Musical Theatre Dubai (MTDXB) is showcasing an enchanting production for only two days over the National Day weekend in UAE on December 1 and 2, 2023.

Tickets to the show are already on sale with prices starting from Dhs150. You can make your purchase here.

What’s the show about?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musical Theatre Dubai (@mtdxb_)

The musical theatre show blends performances from a number of top Broadway and West End musical theatre hits. Expect a cast of nearly 50 local talented singers, and dancers with cool choreographed moves to enthral over the two-hour performance. And don’t be shy, sing along and dance in your seats.

Top shows included in the medley include Grease, Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, Hamilton, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and more.

And of course, you can expect the performance to be paired with cool costumes and TODA’s cool immersive projections to really bring it all together.

The performance is a part of TODA’s Neotheater initiative, a seasonal pop-up project and residency programme that aims to support Dubai’s growing performing arts community.

Ticket details

For Dh150, you will get a spot in the upper area of the theatre, or you can opt for a cushion to sit on but you won’t miss out on the views. Pay Dhs170 for the silver ticket, which will get you a comfortable chair in the middle of the theatre.

If you want to enjoy a drink with the show, opt for the Dhs200 gold ticket which includes a comfortable chair and even a table. Want to be really close to the performance? The diamond ticket for Dhs250 gets you a front-row seat on a beanbag and you can enjoy a complimentary selected drink.

For more information about the show, visit mtdxb.com or toda.ae,

Behind The Red Curtain, Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat, Jumeirah, Dubai, 7.30pm on Dec 1 and 2, prices from Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Images: Supplied by Musical Theatre Dubai (MTDXB)