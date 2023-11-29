Heading home for Christmas? Take note…

In anticipation of another busy travel period over Christmas and New Year, Emirates airline have issued a warning to passengers travelling through Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the next few weeks.

Passengers have been told to allow extra time in their journeys, arrive at least three hours before departure, and set off early to allow for any potential traffic delays.

The airline is predicting a peak surge of close to 75,000 travellers a day throughout December. School holidays begin on December 11, hence the busy traffic period of increased travellers visiting home over Christmas.

To speed things up, it’s always best to check in online, which you can do as early as 48 hours prior to your flight via the Emirates app. You can physically check in at the airport as early as 24 hours before flying. Customers are urged to use the self-check-in and bag-drop kiosks for a contactless airport experience.

Luggage can also be dropped off at the airport 24 hours before flight departure time, customers can check in and drop off their luggage at the new check-in centre in ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC. Then, closer to departure time, passengers can proceed straight to immigration.

After checking in, passengers are advised to ensure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before the flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure.

