Are we surprised?

There is something particularly special about climbing aboard an Emirates flight, hearing that soothing jingle and getting ready to take off on your holiday. You know exactly which tune we’re talking about and the exact kind of joy it sparks.

This is why it should come as no surprise that Emirates has been named the best airline in the world as well as the Middle East.

The awards were announced at the Ultimate Luxury Travel Related Awards that took place at the Nikki Beach Club in Dubai. Emirates also recently won the 2024 APEX World Class Airline Award for outstanding customer service. The award was accepted by Thomas Ney, Divisional Senior Vice President of Service Delivery at Emirates.

Ahead of the awards Chief Operating Officer, Adel Al Redha stated that “the airline is delighted to be recognized as the world’s best providers of luxury travel experiences.” Mr Al Redha then went on to state that “Emirates is renowned for always setting the bar high and the past year has been no exception.”

Fly better, fly Emirates

This year Emirates has made some spectacular changes and additions to the airline. From adding plenty of new routes to popular destinations such as 16 new routes to the Maldives to improving the economy-class amenities kit.

Ever adapting the airline also added plenty of classic films to the ICE system for our nostalgic viewing

Emirates is also host to plenty of spectacular features for Skywards members, that you probably didn’t even know existed such as EmiratesIO.

The airline is truly dedicated to making the customer experience as sleek and easy as possible.

Emirates Airlines also recently signed a multi-billion dollar deal at the Dubai Airshow. Where they placed a whopping US$52 billion order for 95 new Boeing aircraft.

We congratulate the airline for what can only be described as a well-deserved set of awards.

emirates.com