Retail therapy, but actually therapeutic this time…

Everyone’s favourite time of the year has come around. No, we’re not talking about the festive season, although that indeed is indeed up there with the most wonderful times of year. The context here is the hotly-anticipated three day supar sale – a citywide slash of up to 90 per cent at some of the most famous retail names.

It’s back now, just in time for Black Friday, with the sale kicking off today, Friday November 24, and running until the end of the weekend, which is Sunday November 26.

As always, this edition, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), covers lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty and homeware brands and much more. So, whatever it is that your heart desires, now is the time to get it at the best price possible. Exclusive deals will be available from more than 5,000 brands in over 2,000 stores across Dubai.

Now more than ever, with the holiday season of gifting, is the perfect time to take full advantage of the sales while also being kind to your wallet. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or buying gifts for family and friends, there will be something for everyone.

Participating malls include iconic shopping destinations such as Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, Mercato, Town Center, The Beach, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Outlet Village, and more.

For more information on the sale, visit 3daysupersale.com and @styledbydubai across social media channels.

Three Day Super Sale, across various outlets, Nov 24 to 26

