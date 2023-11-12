Need a bit of inspo?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like creative workshops, live performances, new brunches, pool parties, exciting workouts, lots of food, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, November 24

Test your general knowledge

Grab your friends and head to The Coterie for a fun fish & chips quiz night hosted by Dane Bowers and Chris Sibley, from 8pm to 10pm every Friday. Guests can enjoy fish & chips and a complimentary house beverage for just Dhs95 per person. But that’s not all, from 12pm to 8pm every Friday guests can also get happy hour drinks from Dhs25.

The Coterie Social & Kitchen, Ibn Battuta Mall, Precision Football, Dubai. Fridays from 8pm to 10pm. Dhs95. Tel:(0)4 570 807. @the.coterie.group

Saddle up

Looking to start a new hobby? As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the Emirates Equestrian Centre is offering a free 30-minute horse riding lesson. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned equestrian, book your free session anytime between 7am and 10am until November 26. Make sure to wear comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear and the centre will take care of the rest.

Emirates Equestrian Centre, Al Qudra Road, Dubai. Until November 26. Tel:(0)50 558 7656. dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Cheers to the weekend at Marini

Heading for after-work drinks? Helmed by celebrity chef Monserrato Marini, Marini is a new Italian restaurant tucked away in Dubai Media City. Every day from 5pm to 8pm, guests can enjoy the special aperitivo offer of but two drinks, get one free inclusive of Italian wines and delicious signature cocktails. Pair with a selection of bites to share including crispy bruschetta, arancini, Italian meatballs, artisanal cheeses, olives, and more.

Marini, Samsung Building, Dubai Media City. Tel:(0)55 226 2960. @marinidubai

Get into the festive spirit

Celebrate the one-month Christmas countdown with Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen’s festive Friday brunch, kicking off this weekend. Taking place from 7pm to 10pm, indulge in British classics, live music, and a lively atmosphere by the twinkling waterways at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Priced at Dhs345, this festive brunch includes roast turkey and exclusive festive cocktails like merry spiced margarita.

Mezzanine Barr & Kitchen. Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Friday brunch from 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. mezzaninedubai.com

Saturday, November 25

Stretch it out with a beach yoga session

Popular EatX concept, Common Grounds, has opened a colourful new café on Kite Beach. The perfect pitstop for post-run smoothies and sand-in-the-toes smoothie bowls. This Saturday, join in a beach yoga session in collaboration with Rise Wellness, priced at Dhs75 including a post-stretch coffee at Common Grounds. The vinyasa flow class starts at 9am and will focus on relaxing the back, neck and shoulders and opening up the hips before a long relaxing savasana (meditation) to the sound of waves. Bliss.

Common Grounds, Kite Beach, Dubai. Saturday, November 25 9am, Dhs75. Sign up here – checkout.stripe.com

Catch a free film under the stars

Art fans, if you didn’t know, Alserkal Art Week is back running until Sunday, November 26. It is packed with all things art and culture, and this time, the theme is dedicated to Gaza in light of current events. One of the events you don’t want to miss, is the free movie screenings, courtesy of Cinema Akil. Don’t make a beeline to the theatre though, head to The Yard where you can watch the films under the stars. The film program ends on Saturday, November 25 with a screening of Foragers by @jumanamanna.

Alserkal Art Week, movie screenings at Alserkal Avenue The Yard, movies on Nov 22 and 25, @alserkalavenue

See Diplo live

House music legend Diplo is performing in the middle of the desert at Terra Solis this weekend. The Grammy Award-winning DJ is headed for the dunes and guests are encouraged to sink their toes in the sand while listening to tracks like Cold Water, Lean On, and Where Are Ü Now.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Laugh out loud with a comedy legend

Another one from the crème de la crème of top comedians from around the world, Jim Gaffigan is performing on the Dubai Opera stage this Saturday for his international standup tour ‘Barely Alive’. The American comic is coming to the UAE as part of a wider Middle Eastern leg of his tour. Tickets are now on sale here.

Jim Gaffigan, Barely Alive, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Sunday, November 26

Take part in the Dubai Run

This immensely popular challenge takes runners through the heart of Dubai, with its world-famous landmarks as their backdrop. The route, which only opens once a year as Sheikh Zayed Road closes to traffic, includes the iconic Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, and Burj Khalifa. It’s an epic opportunity to experience the city like never before. Choose between two routes: 5km or 10km, both starting near the Museum of the Future. Register for free to be one of the 200,000 runners that hits the road this year.

Dubai Run, World Trade Center, Dubai, Sunday, November 26. 4am to 10am. dubairun.com

Check out a new brunch

The city is not short of fantastic brunch options but for those in the mood for award-winning Indian food in a relaxed setting look no further than The Crossing’s new weekend brunch. Taking place on Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm to 4pm, guests can enjoy four hours of unlimited drinks and a five-course Indian feast from Dhs275 per person. Tuck into The Crossing’s most popular dishes such as the Vindaloo lamb chop, butter chicken, Kalimpong dumpling, paneer tikka, and more. there’s a vegetarian menu available too.

The Crossing, H Hotel, Dubai. Every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs475 sparkling. Tel:(0)4 491 9695. crossingtherestaurant.com

Join a painting workshop for Palestine

Show your support to the Palestinian community by attending a wholesome Paint 4 Palestine workshop taking place at Mishkah this Sunday. Guests can create their own tote bags using paint and Tatreez (Palestinian embroidery) as well as learn about different types of Palestinian cultural dress: the Thobe. The workshop is priced at Dhs190 inclusive of all the materials and art guidance by the wonderful founder, Lynne.

Mishkah, Al Quoz, Dubai. Sunday, November 26, 10m to 1pm. Dhs190. Tel:(0)58 1141 841. @painting4palestine

Make a splash at MiMi’s

Grab your swimsuit and SPF: there’s an epic new ladies’ day at the glitzy new MiMi’s Pool Club at the FIVE Jumeirah Village. Taking place every Sunday from 12pm with popular urban DJ Charlie Sloth, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks and bites for Dhs149 per person. MiMi’s Pool Club offers a unique blend of urban American music vibes and the relaxed Californian cuisine scene, all within the vibrant heart of Dubai.

MiMi’s Pool Club, FIVE Jumeirah Village Dubai. Tel:(0)4 455 9989. Daily 10am to 7pm. From Dhs149. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

