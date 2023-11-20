Snapped: Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week
From rappers to boxing world champions…
Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.
Lil Durk
The American rapper and singer was spotted at Amaya Restaurant and Lounge in Dubai Mall this past week, with a snapshot posted on the restaurant’s social media.
Badou Jack
The boxing world champion was seen breaking a sweat and getting some training in the city. He shared pictures of his session on his social media.
Busted
The legendary pop-punk boy band made an appearance in Dubai for their performance at Mixtape, an epic throwback music event held on November 18 at Bla Bla Dubai.
Keisha Buchanan
One-third of iconic throwback girl group Sugababes, Keisha Buchanan was spotted pool ready in Dubai. The group performed at epic throwback music event Mixtape at Bla Bla Dubai this past week.
James Hype
The English DJ and record producer played at Zero Gravity’s birthday beach festival this past weekend, taking the stage and mixing tunes for one night only on November 17.
Rich the Kid
Rich the Kid performed not one, but two shows due to popular demand at Black, Soho Garden, this past weekend. The venue shared sneak peeks of the jam packed night on their social media.
Bob Sinclar
The French DJ and record producer performed at verde Beach this past weekend, bringing the house down for one epic night.
