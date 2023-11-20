From rappers to boxing world champions…

Lil Durk

The American rapper and singer was spotted at Amaya Restaurant and Lounge in Dubai Mall this past week, with a snapshot posted on the restaurant’s social media.

@lildurk

Badou Jack

The boxing world champion was seen breaking a sweat and getting some training in the city. He shared pictures of his session on his social media.

@badoujack

Busted

The legendary pop-punk boy band made an appearance in Dubai for their performance at Mixtape, an epic throwback music event held on November 18 at Bla Bla Dubai.

@busted

Keisha Buchanan

One-third of iconic throwback girl group Sugababes, Keisha Buchanan was spotted pool ready in Dubai. The group performed at epic throwback music event Mixtape at Bla Bla Dubai this past week.

@keishabuchanan

James Hype

The English DJ and record producer played at Zero Gravity’s birthday beach festival this past weekend, taking the stage and mixing tunes for one night only on November 17.

@jameshype

Rich the Kid

Rich the Kid performed not one, but two shows due to popular demand at Black, Soho Garden, this past weekend. The venue shared sneak peeks of the jam packed night on their social media.

@richthekid

Bob Sinclar

The French DJ and record producer performed at verde Beach this past weekend, bringing the house down for one epic night.

@bobsinclar

