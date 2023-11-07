Sheikh Zayed Road will close to make way for the emirate’s largest community cycling event…

Dubai’s main road, Sheikh Zayed Road, will close for a few hours this weekend to make way for the Dubai Ride.

Sheikh Zayed Road will close in the early hours on Sunday, November 12 and will be transformed into a cycling track for the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge cycling event.

Dubai Ride will take place from 6.15am until 8.15am and will be open only for cyclists partaking in the event. This means no cars will be allowed for the duration of the race.

Kicking off from Dubai World Trade Centre all the way to Safa Park and back again. This is the longer of two routes that cyclists have to pick from. The shorter 4km route follows Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and goes past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa – so there will be closures on these routes during the cycling event.

The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has not yet announced alternative routes or when the roads are expected to reopen, however, last year, the road closures began at 4am and reopened at 9am.

How to take part

If an exhilarating bike ride sounds like something you fancy doing, then get out your biking gear, dust off your bicycle and head on over to dubairide.com to register yourself today.

Once you’ve registered successfully, you will be invited to collect your bibs from Run and Ride Central, located at One Central. The location is the ultimate destination for clubs, brands, and enthusiasts looking to get stuck into the worlds of running and cycling.

What is Dubai Fitness Challenge?

Taking place from Saturday, October 28 to November 26, 2023, it’s a 30 day challenge to get you doing at least 30 minutes of exercise every day.

Now in its 7th edition, the Dubai Fitness Challenge has one aim: to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities. You can register for your interest here to receive all the updates and fitness events taking place around the city.

Dubai Ride, Sheikh Zayed Road, November 12, register at dubairide.com

