It doesn’t get much more festive than this…

If you’re looking for the ultimate way to get in the winter spirit, mark your calendars for December 1, when Twiggy by La Cantine will bring back its Chalet 105 x Montblanc experience. Guests will be transported to an alpine cabin, complete with fireplace, fondue and cosy blankets.

With full cabin decor, you’d never know that you’re in Dubai, let alone a beach club with Twiggy’s incredible set up. Picture real skis, vintage furniture, fluffy rugs and a faux fireplace; the space feels almost like a movie set. Chalet 105 is the ideal choice for a festive dinner event with friends, colleagues or loved ones.

Complementing the experience is a special menu of Savoie-inspired cuisine, offering an authentic selection of traditional soup, cheese fondue, raclette with potatoes and a charcuterie board, as well as a delectable chocolate dessert.

The set menu, including a welcome drink of vin chaud or a mocktail, is priced at Dhs425 per person. Chalet 105 is also available for private functions such as birthdays, corporate events, and other celebrations that are worth an exceptional winter touch.

The unique experience is a special occasion not to be missed this season. Bookings are highly recommended as space is limited for each seating.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, from December 1, Dhs425. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae/chalet-105

