Volare, oh, Cantare oh…

The year is coming to a close, it’s almost time to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome the new year and what better way to do it than with a performance from the Gipsy Kings at the Burj Al Arab?

A night to remember

Set to be the most stylish event of the year, taking place on December 31, legends in the music game – the Gypsy Kings will host a performance like no other at the Burj Al Arab.

Taking place at the Marina Garden, the event will feature a red carpet ceremony at the atrium, followed by a five-course dinner expertly prepared by Michelin-awarded chefs. And finally, round out the evening with a 360º firework display on the terrace.

You will know the Gipsy Kings for some of the most iconic hits including Volare, Bamboleo, and Baila Me.

Doors open from 8pm and dinner is set to start at 8.30pm, so punctuality is a must. Ticket prices start from Dhs6,500 per person and you can book your tickets now via Platinumlist.

It’s a celebratory evening

Gipsy Kings, not your style? There are countless other incredible performances taking place across Dubai.

John Newman will perform at Rixos Premium Dubai on New Year’s Eve, December 31. He is best known for banging tracks such as Love Me Again, Feel the Love and Not Giving In.

Looking for more of a throwback experience? Sting is set to perform at Atlantis, the Palm and guests are in for an audio treat. The 17-time Grammy Award winner is set to perform a string of his most iconic hits from an illustrious career spent both as the frontman of the rock band The Police and as a solo artist.

If you can’t wait until the new year, there are plenty of other incredible performances to get excited about leading up to the massive New Year’s Eve performances in Dubai.

Images: Getty