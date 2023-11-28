Looking to get some fresh air? Look no further than Shajar…

Arada, the mastermind developers behind the Aljada development in Sharjah, have opened doors to Shajar, a family-friendly destination dedicated to trees. One of the UAE’s largest nurseries, Shajar contains over 130,000 trees, perfect for when you’re looking to enjoy a slice of nature.

Shajar is not just a nursery. The space also serves as a place for visitors to come and explore the venue spread over a 1.6 million square foot area. Guests will not only be able to see the numerous variety of trees, but also learn more about the them as they nurtured prior to being planted in Aljada.

The nursery is designed to promote the welfare of the foliage and increase environmental awareness about conservation. Besides the trees, it also incorporates a welcome centre, tour experience and upmarket café, all surrounded by a huge variety of trees and shrubs.

The first stop in the tour of Shajar is the welcome centre which will educate visitors about the benefits of trees, the effects of deforestation, biodiversity issues, and what can be done to take action against climate change. The full guided tour will take visitors through the 50 different species in different life stages at the nursery. The workshop will allow each visitor to plant a tree of their own at the on-site workshop.

For a spot to relax and grab a bite to eat, the The Hut is a beautifully designed and atmospheric cafe placed under the leafy canopy of the trees. The cafe offers specialty coffee, as well as snacks, meals and a range of drinks, and is already a favourite among the residents of Aljada and the wider community.

Things to look forward to

Il Teatro – a sleek, gorgeous performing arts centre is coming to Sharjah’s largest lifestyle community. Set to anchor the community’s Naseej cultural district, this new location will be designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando, known around the world for his signature architectural simplicity and love for clean design.

Once open and functioning, the centre will host all things the performing arts, including opera, theatre, dance, ballet, musicals, concerts, films, art exhibitions and festivals.Construction on the project can be expected to begin next year, with the complete venue scheduled for completion in 2027. Once finished, the centre will sit in a prime position in the development – the heart of the Naseej creative district.

Other things include Bounce, a popular trampoline park, the Zad food truck district, a large children’s adventure playground and waterplay area, and the Aljada Skate Park. Sharjah’s largest and most advanced gym, Wellfit Madar, is also scheduled to open to the public in the coming weeks.

