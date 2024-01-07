Lucky number 7…

What’s something people get wrong about the UAE? We’ll go first. “There isn’t much to see in the UAE besides rows and rows of identical shiny glass buildings”. Yes… we do have said buildings, but they’re definitely not identical (we don’t do that here), and it’s definitely not the only thing this beautiful country has to offer.

All seven Emirates have something special to see – a jewel each in the crown – and it’ll be worth your while to go out and witness them for yourself. Cross-country road trip scenes? We support. Especially in this weather.

Abu Dhabi

Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve

A bit of natural history for you, and quite a spectacular bit at that. The Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve is located 45 kilometres outside Abu Dhabi city and is home to more than 1,700 fossil dunes. The dystopian-esque stone structures were formed with the force of wind and sediment deposits over four million years, according to experts. The reserve itself is visitor-friendly, with trails, benches, shading, light and sound shows and an amphitheatre. Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, daily, 8am to 8pm, Tel: (0)55 110 2124, ead.gov.ae

Dubai

Museum of the Future

Dubai’s very own hub of the future opened its doors to the public in February 2022. It’s located by the World Trade Centre and features a stunning facade of Arabic calligraphy – lines of poetry written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum about the future of the city. You can’t really miss it when you’re driving down the Sheikh Zayed Road – it has a unique design shaped like an eye with a hollowed-out middle. It houses and exhibits all things innovation and the future. You can take a tour of the exhibits on display and visit the balcony viewing deck in the middle of the structure. Ensure you book well in advance.

Museum of the Future, Trade Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 10am to 7.30pm, starts at Dhs149, Tel: (800) 2071, museumofthefuture.ae

Sharjah

Sharjah Mosque

A beautiful tribute to the bygone era of Turkish Ottoman architecture, Sharjah Mosque stands as the largest mosque in the Emirate and an icon for historic Islamic architecture. The mosque is open for all to visit. Inside, can find a library of numerous Islamic books and even a separate entrance and prayer room for non-Muslim visitors. The structure is very much an echo of Turkey’s Blue Mosque and holds a total capacity of 5,000 worshippers.

Sharjah Mosque, Al Riqaibah, Sharjah, daily, 4.30am to 6am, 11.40am to 9pm, @visit_shj

Ajman

Al Zorah Natural Reserve

This lesser-known ecosystem is made up of a tidal creek and a lush mangrove forest home to a rich variety of birdlife. Natural greenery is not that much of a common sight here, but this hidden gem is every nature lover’s dream. Mangroves are an important element of the coastline in this part of the world and you can spot nearly 60 species of birds, including the Greater Flamingo and a number of egrets and herons. If the sight of serene waters isn’t quite enough for you, and some adrenaline is the fix, you can also participate in water sports like windsurfing and kayaking.

Al Zorah Natural Reserve, Ajman, 9am to 6pm, @ajman

Ras Al Khaimah

Dhayah Fort

This piece of history and heritage is worth a visit if you want to learn more about what came before us in this region. Dhayah Fort is the only hill fort remaining in the UAE and dates back to the Late Bronze Age (1600 to 1300BC). Back then it was used by the locals for fortification and is a monument of historical importance as the place where the battle between the British troops and local Qawasim tribes took place in 1819. Climb 239 zigzagging steps and you will be rewarded with spectacular views of mountain ranges, palm trees and the lands of Oman.

Dhayah Fort, Al Rams, Ras al Khaimah, visitrasalkhaimah.com

Umm Al Quwain

Siniyah Island

This island is just 19 kilometres away from the Emirate and is easily accessible by boat. If you’re looking to take a break from the cityscape, Siniyah Island is the spot to visit. It’ll be a fun, spontaneous road rip, and you’ll witness beautiful rolling greens and endless blues at the end of it. Like many other spots of natural beauty in the country, the island is home to several species of birds like flamingos, herons, terns and plovers to be seen from the mudflats.

Siniyah Island, Umm Al Quwain, visituaq.ae

Fujairah

Al Bidya Mosque

This mosque is located a little outside Fujairah in the village of Al Bidya and is chock full of cultural significance. Considered one of the oldest mosques in the country, it is believed to have been constructed sometime between the middle of the 15th and 17th century, making it around 600 years old. Nonetheless, it is still a completely sound, standing structure and hosts daily prayers even today, despite being a tourist attraction. The building itself is a small space, with little cut-outs in the walls for windows and a rudimentary design put together with materials that were available then. The mosque features on the World Heritage List compiled by UNESCO.

Al Bidya Mosque, Al Bidya, Fujairah, @discoverfujairah

