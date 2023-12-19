Of holiday horror and Bollywood blockbusters…

Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new releases you can catch in cinemas this week.

The Sacrifice Game

Releasing: December 21

Starring: Mena Massoud, Olivia Scott Welch, Gus Kenworthy

Set in the 1970’s, the movie follows two students who stay behind at their elite boarding school for Christmas. The fight for survival starts when a group of cult killers arrive.

Dunki

Releasing: December 21

Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Tapsee Pannu

This flick starring Bollywood bigwig Shah Rukh Khan follows four friends from a village in Punjab trying to make it to England. But things are not as easy as they seem.

For the little ones

Masha and the Bear: Twice the Fun

Releasing: December 21

Starring: Madeline Marchant, West Rubin, Erynn Chapman, Gerald Owens, Caleb Ritch

If you’ve got little ones, this one’s perfect for a fun weekend watch. Follow Masha as she goes on a fantastic roundtrip from the forest to the city and back.

