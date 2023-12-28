Of superhero sagas and legendary biopics…

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Releasing: December 28

Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson

For all the Marvel fans out there, this one is a big one. The much anticipated sequel to the Aquaman movie follows Aquaman as he forges an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis from an ancient power unleashed, and the world, from irreversible devastation. If the region’s first look during the premiere at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi was anything to go by, you are about to be wowed, big time. Book here.

Priscilla

Releasing: December 28

Starring: Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny, Ari Cohen

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

Alice in Terrorland

Releasing: December 28

Starring: Rula Lenska, Lizzy Willis, Steve Wraith

A recently bereaved teenage girl goes to live with her grandmother in a secluded woodland house, unaware that sinister forces lurk within.

