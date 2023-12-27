9 brilliant things to look forward to in January 2024
Hello, 2024…
It’s not just a new month, but a brand new year. And of course, there is just so many new things to do in Dubai for you to add to your calendars in January 2024.
Totally Tubular Bells
When: January 12
Experience the bold and progressive fusion of tubular bells by Mike Oldfield. It’s a journey of music through the genres – we’re talking classical, jazz, folk and more at the Dubai Opera. The tribute will feature a full band conducting arrangements by Oldfield himself. Tickets start from Dhs225.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Jan 12, tickets from Dhs225, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Heroes putting in the desert sand
When: January 18 to 21
The Hero Dubai Desert Classic returns to Emirates Golf Club, complete with its biggest and best range of entertainment and hospitality to date. Of course, there’ll be plenty of golf, too. General admission is free.
Emirates Golf Club, Al Thanyah 3, Dubai, Jan 18 to 21, general admission free, dubaidesertclassic.com
Poppin’ fun at the Bubble Run
When: January 20
Happening at Expo City this year, the non-competitive run is open to all, with 4km and 8km routes to try dotted with multiple bubble zones. Participants will be covered head to toe with foam exploding from giant cannons. Tickets start from Dhs35.
Bubble Run, Expo City Dubai, Saturday January 20, Dhs35 to Dhs185. @bubblerunuae
Counting Stars at Bla Bla with OneRepublic
When: January 25
American rockers OneRepublic will light up the stage at Bla Bla in January, bringing with them
an epic repertoire of hits. The genre-blurring, six-piece band are behind tracks like Counting Stars, Good Life and Love Runs Out. It’s not too late to Apologize, just get your tickets now, from Dhs245.
One Republic, The Tent, Bla Bla, JBR, Thu Jan 25, ticket prices Dhs245 early bird. livenation.me
Marvel at the Guardians of the Galaxy
When: January 25 to February 4
Ever wanted to see your favourite superhero’s in person? This is your ultimate opportunity because Marvel Universe Live will be taking on the Coca-Cola Arena for an iconic hero v villain battle. Tickets start from Dhs165. platinumlist.net
Coca-Cola Arena, multiple timings between Jan 25 and Feb 4, 2024, priced from Dhs165. coca-cola-arena.com
Non-stop beats at Break The Block
When: January 26
Non-stop beats, cool vibes and incredibly delicious pop-ups, Break the Block is back, bringing a string of top local acts to Expo City for non-stop music fun.
Break the Block, Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai, Jan 26, prices from Dhs195 (early bird). Tel: (0)4 555 2030. breaktheblock.me
Bellyaching comedy with Schalk Bezuidenhout
When: January 26 and January 27
Known for his comedy show on Netflix and all-over social media, comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout will perform two gigs in Dubai. He will have you Feeling Good, Feeling Positive at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and the Movenpick Jumeirah Beach, with tickets priced from Dhs160.
Al Habtoor Polo Resort and the Movenpick Jumeirah Beach, January 26 and 27, ticket prices from Dhs160, platinumlist.net
Food, art and fun at Quoz Arts Fest
When: January 27 and January 28
One of Dubai’s favourite festivals returns to Alserkal Avenue. We’re talking food vendors, art installations music and lots more. Tickets start from Dhs63.
Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Jan 27 and 28, ticket prices from Dhs63, Tel: (0)4 333 3464, alserkal.online
Check-in to a fantastic new hotel
When: Throughout January
The long awaited One&Only Za’abeel will welcome its first guests from January 2024. As well as the brand’s show- stopping signatures, gourmands will be treated to the culinary mastery of top international chefs at restaurants including La Dame De Pic, StreetXO and Qabu by Paco Morales.