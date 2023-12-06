The brand will convert recently acquired Destino Ibiza into a FIVE hotel, according to FIVE’s Founder…

FIVE Hotels & Resorts are headed to Ibiza. The Dubai-born hedonistic hospitality brand already operate a duo of hotels in Dubai (with a third launching next year) as well as a property in Zurich, Switzerland. But as they continue with ambitious global expansion plans, the brand is set to open FIVE Ibiza in 2025.

Speaking on his podcast via Instagram, FIVE Chairman and Founder Kabir Mulchandani explained that Ibiza’s popular Destino Hotel, which FIVE bought as part of its acquisition of Ibiza-based Pacha Group, would be converted to a FIVE Hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabir Mulchandani (@kabirmulchandaniofficial)

“We always wanted that to be FIVE,” he explains in the video. “In fact, a lot of FIVE was inspired by Destino. So the Destino will change, that will be a pure FIVE,” he continues. “It won’t be FIVE Pacha, that doesn’t make sense. FIVE has a very strong independent name and identity and a promise to its customers. So there will be a FIVE Ibiza, a Pacha Hotel Ibiza, and the Pacha Club,” the FIVE founder concluded.

Although he didn’t give a date in that video, Mulchandani told Dubai Eye that the brand’s property in Spain would open in 2025, giving the brand a year and a half to convert the current Destino hotel into FIVE Ibiza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destino Pacha Resort (@destinopachaofficial)

Destino Ibiza opened a decade ago in the craggy cliffs of Cap Martinet as a luxury day-to-night party destination in Talamanca. Offering stunning views over Ibiza Town and towards Formentera, this lively party spot is renowned for its pool parties, open-air DJ sets and luxe private party pads in the form of pool suites and villas. So, it’ll fit right into the FIVE portfolio.

How the Pacha x FIVE partnership will play out in Dubai

After FIVE Holdings, the parent company behind FIVE Hotels, recently announced its acquisition of the Pacha Group for an eye-watering $322 million, we can expect to see more Pacha openings come to Dubai.

We already know that a Pacha pool is opening in Dubai, with an Instagram account for @pachapooldubai advertising that it’s coming soon. The photo used for the page is the logo of iconic Dubai party hotspot, FIVE Hotels, which makes us think that this will likely open in the new FIVE Luxe hotel, set to welcome guests from Q1, 2024.

In the deal between FIVE and Pacha, the former owners of the iconic Ibiza brand have retained ownership of sizzling cabaret club, Lio, which will open in FIVE Luxe next year. The world famous dinner show is known for its jaw-dropping sensorial cabaret shows, and is located in hotsopts like Ibiza, Mykonos and London. It will Lio Dubai will be built on its own hedonistic party island off the JBR coast.