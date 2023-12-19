Not one, not two, not even three…

But seven. Global Village, everyone’s favourite family-friendly destination is pulling out all the stops this year to host an incredible New Year’s Eve celebration with seven firework displasy. Staying true to the the proud multicultural nature of the venue, each of these seven rounds of fireworks will signify the arrival of the new year in a different country according to their unique timezones.

The go-to spot for family fun where you can ship your tribe to for an exciting day out for all, Global Village is just the kind of melting pot of cultures and countries that can pull this off. December 31 has been declared a family and ladies only day, so it truly will be a complete family affair.

Around the world with fireworks

The festivities will commence with the first fireworks at 8pm local time on the Main Stage, marking midnight in China. The countdown then moves through Thailand (9pm), Bangladesh (10pm), India (10.30pm), Pakistan (11pm), UAE (12am), culminating with Turkey (1am).

Gates open at 4pm and opening hours have been extended until 1am from December 24 to 30 and until 2am on Sunday, December 31.

Alongside the fireworks displays, cultural shows from each country will keep the crowd entertained. On the main stage, a DJ will be spinning tunes from countries around the world all through the night. Each stroke of midnight for a different country will be announced with it’s very own countdown.

But that’s not all

Besides welcoming the new year seven times in the same night, there is much to do at the destination, as we all know. You can explore from 90 diverse cultures, an expansive array of over 3,500 shopping outlets, more than 250 dining options, performances from 40+ countries, and over 195 rides, games, and attractions. The best of culture, shopping, dining and entertainment.

For the full rundown of everything that is happening at the attraction this year, we have a comprehensive guide to hacking the Global Village game. The full list of exciting, edge-of-your-seat performances and all things new and not-to-miss is here. Global Village isn’t the only spot in the city hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration. You can find more like this here.

Global Village, Dubai, Dec 31, starts at 8pm, tickets from Dhs27. Tel: (0) 4 362 4114, @globalvillageuae

Images: Supplied