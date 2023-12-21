January 1, 2024 will be a holiday…

Consider this our Christmas gift to you – we come bearing joyful news. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced a public holiday for all employees of the private sector in the UAE for New Year’s Day.

According to the announcement, ‘Monday, January 1, 2024 will be New Year’s Day paid holiday for all private sector employees in UAE.’

As January 1 falls on a Monday in 2024, employees who are typically off on Saturday and Sunday for the weekend will be able to enjoy a three-day-long weekend from Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Employees will resume work on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 in the new year. If you’re planning to go out and celebrate on New Year’s Eve, you can take this time off to relax and recharge before you come back to work.

When is the next public holiday?

With the New Year’s Day holiday being the very first of the new year, the next public holiday will be for Eid Al Fitr, right after the Holy Month of Ramadan.

A UAE astronomer has predicted the dates for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr 2024 and, according to astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramadan is expected to commence on Monday, March 11, 2024, with Eid Al Fitr running from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 on the Islamic Calendar (Hijri), which is likely to correspond to Monday, April 8 to Friday, April 12 in the Gregorian calendar.

If the astronomical predictions are accurate, those who have a Saturday and Sunday weekend will have a nine-day break with work resuming on Monday, April 15. If the crescent moon isn’t sighted and it’s a 30-day Ramadan, Eid al Fitr will be a seven-day break, from Tuesday, April 8 to Friday, April 12.

Images: Getty