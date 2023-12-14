Who says the party has to stop on December 31…

Say hello to 2024 on the right foot and enjoy a New Year’s Day treat in Abu Dhabi with loved ones at one of these brilliant spots…

Here are 5 places to spend New Year’s Day in Abu Dhabi

CuiScene

Chill out on New Year’s Day in Abu Dhabi by the luxurious pool and beach at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. Pair your downtime with an array of delicious bites and sips.

CuiScene, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi; Jan 1, 2024; Dhs175 soft, Dhs300 house, bubbly as per prices on the a la carte menu; Tel: (0)2 654 3238; fairmont.com

*All the best ways to celebrate Christmas Eve in Abu Dhabi*

The Terrace on the Corniche

Kick off the new year at The St Regis Abu Dhabi for just Dhs150 per person. Expect a range of dishes and refreshing sips from 7am to 3pm.

The Terrace on the Corniche, The St Regis Abu Dhabi, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi; Jan 1, 2024; 7am to 3pm; Dhs150 per person; Tel: (0)2 694 4553; @stregisabudhabi

*20 fabulous spots to enjoy Christmas Day 2023 in Abu Dhabi*

Turquoise Restaurant

Brunch fans, usher in 2023 with an al fresco feast in the serene outdoors of Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island. Expect a spread of gourmet dishes and live carvings, paired with an exquisite selection of holiday-inspired beverages. You will enjoy your brunch with the harmonious sounds of the waves and the cool sea breeze.

Turquoise Restaurant, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi; Jan 1, 2024; Tel: (0)2 492 2222; @rixospremiumsaadiyat

*The best places to get a turkey takeaway in Abu Dhabi 2023*

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but make it the most important meal of the year with Yas Acres Golf & Country Club. After partying it up the previous night, now is the time to relax and enjoy breakfast with enchanting mangrove views from the terrace. The three-hour breakfast affair includes eggs Benedict, waffles and sides, and health-boosting smoothies to kick start 2024. Little ones can keep busy with arts and crafts, face painting and more fun-filled activities. Parents, can sit back and relax while soaking in the views and the tunes from a live band.

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Jan 1, 2024; 7pm to 11pm; Dhs180 per adult and Dhs60 per child over the age of 4; Tel: (0)2 208 7222; viyagolf.com

Yas Links

Greet 2024 with a New Year’s Day brunch at Yas Links Abu Dhabi with friends and family. Your afternoon will be packed with fine food and drinks, as you herald in the coming year with a full heart and a satisfied belly.

Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Jan 1, 2024; 12.30pm to 4pm; Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house and Dhs125 per child ages 5-12; Tel: (0)2 404 3077; viyagolf.com

Images: Supplied