Fireworks, a stunning display of pyrotechnics and light – something that Dubai has seemingly perfected the art of. This year we can confirm that there will be a total of seven different locations across Dubai where you and your loved ones can watch as fireworks ignite the sky this New Year’s Eve 2023.

Burj Khalifa

It holds world records, it’s always spectacular and outdoes itself every single year. This year is sure to be no different. The Burj Khalifa will naturally offer viewers an unparalleled fireworks display this New Year’s Eve – Dubai has a way with lights and all that glitters and sparkles. There are a plethora of places to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks from, whether you’re watching from afar or have extravagant plans, you can’t and won’t miss these ones.

Atlantis, The Palm

Get yourself in prime position to catch the Atlantis, the Palm fireworks show this New Year’s Eve. Even if you’re not partying at the five-star resort, you’ll still be able to see them from anywhere on Palm Jumeirah, and parts of Dubai Marina. Want to stay for a concert? None other than the incredible Sting will be performing at Atlantis, The Palm this year.

Bluewaters Island and JBR

Announced with Dubai Shopping Festival we can now confirm that there will be fireworks scattered along Bluewaters Island and JBR. Never one to shy away from a fireworks display is The Beach at JBR. This New Year’s Eve will be no different, with a huge performance set to astound anyone having dinner in the area or who makes their way down to the public beach for midnight.

Hatta and Al Seef

Traditional Arabian destination Al Seef, as well as the desert escape Hatta, will have its own fireworks display as well. Al Seef is packed with restaurants and exciting activations with fun for the whole family to enjoy before the fireworks begin at midnight. While Hatta will have you surrounded by gorgeous mountains and nature as you ring in the New Year.

Global Village

Known for its fireworks displays, one of the most multi-cultural celebrations in town, Global Village will naturally have a hugefireworks display at the park as they ring in the New Year. Of course, you’ll also be able to experience live music, food stalls from around the world and entertainment for the whole family.

