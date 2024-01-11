Just when you thought staycation season was over…

At this point in time, the holiday season may be considered done and dusted, but we’re here to tell you that we make our own rules and we say that you can have a holiday whenever you feel like it. Which is why we’re bringing to you some of the cheapest staycation deals in Dubai/the country right now. You’re welcome.

11 cheap staycation deals in the UAE right now.

Palazzo Versace

Palazzo Versace’s ‘Ultimate Getaway’ is a limited-time package perfect for the smart traveller. The offer is valid for bookings made until January 31, 2024, and offers rewards for those who plan ahead with special rates and a bunch of benefits, including savings off their stay and culinary and spa experiences. For the winter months, rates start from Dhs1,2500+++, which includes breakfast for two adults and one child under the age of 12. For summer holidays, rates start from Dhs799+++ (without breakfast) and Dhs899+++ (with breakfast). The package also includes a stay in the Versace-styled Deluxe Rooms and a 15% discount on The SPA and food and beverages. For those looking for accessible luxury travel, this one’s for you.

Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, rates start from Dhs799+++, valid on bookings made before Jan 31Tel: (0) 4 556 8888, palazzoversace.ae

Banyan Tree Dubai

The Banyan Tree on Bluewaters island is the newly opened gem and perfect for a little getaway without going anywhere too far. In the spirit of welcoming, they’ve come out with a fantastic stay deal for UAE and GCC residents and Nationals.You can get savings up to 20 per cent on the best available rate, daily breakfast, and 20 per cent off on dining and spa. Your culinary options include afternoon tea at the Japanese inspired Lounge, beachside dining with a contemporary Mediterranean touch by the poolside or Pan-Asian cuisine with a twist at Demon Duck by celebrity Chef Alvin Leung. The offer is valid on stays until January 25. You can also book 16 days in advance or stay for more than eight nights and get a 15 per cent off on your room with breakfast.

Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, 20 per cent off on best available room rate, valid on stays till Jan 25, Tel: (0) 4 556 6666, banyantree.com

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha has an exclusive offer for an all-inclusive full-board staycation for two in the hotel’s Executive Suite. The room has VIP in-room amenities and includes all meals at the property’s all-day dining outlet. Other benefits include 60-minute spa treatments for two at Six Senses Spa, and a late checkout. Rates start at Dhs1,700 and if value for money is your goal, this is idela. Offer is valid util the end of January.

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Sheikh Zayed Road, rates start at Dhs1,700, offer valid until Jan 31, Tel: (0) 4 304 9000, H6535-re@accor.com

Address Hotels and Resorts

The Stay and Save offer at Address Hotels and Resorts includes a 15 per cent discount on a booking of three nights or more for all room types made from now till April 9. Participating properties include Address Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Sky View, Address Grand Creek Harbour, Address Beach Resort, Address Beach Resort Fujairah, and Palace Downtown, so there is no dearth of options that suit you. Whether you want to get away by the beach or in the heart of the city, there is something for you.

Address Hotels and Resorts, across various locations, 15 per cent off on room rates, offer valid on stays till April 9, Tel: (0) 4 423 8888, addresshotels.com

The H Hotel

The H Hotel is offering not one but two staycation deals. You can get 20 per cent off on room rates, complimentary breakfast, two kids up to 12 years of age stay and dine for free, a guaranteed upgrade to the next room category, guaranteed early check-in and late check-out, a Dhs50 voucher at H Bar and Dhs100 voucher for Mandara Spa and a complimentary shuttle service to Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Outlet Mall. There.s 12 restaurants to choose from to dine in and if you’re looking for a family holiday, this seems perfect.

The second offer is for all the fitness and wellness junkies. Indulge in the ultimate spa-cation with an vvernight stay for two in an Executive Suite. complimentary breakfast, a 120-minute massage of your choice at the Mandara Spa, a complimentary spa amenity gift, Dhs100 food and beverage credit, late check-out until 6pm, a 30-minute Peloton bike class and complimentary use of the gym, the Peloton bike studio, and outdoor swimming pool.

The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, offer valid throughout January, Tel: (0) 4 501 8888, hhoteldubai.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

FIVE Palm Jumeirah os offering added value for money with two exciting offers. Pay for three nights and stay or four, or pay for six nights and stay for eight this season if you book through their website. You can avail all the luxury amenities at the hotel, including six swimming pools, eight award-winning restaurants, the REFIVE spa and hydrotherapy jets, and a 150-m private beach. Beachy vacation in the heart of the city – check.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 455 9988, palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Fairmont The Palm

At Fairmont The Palm, you can get up to 20 per cent off on your stay if book between now and March 29 for stays till April 30. The benefits of the offer include 10 per cent off two night stays, 15 per cent off three to four night stays and 20 per cent off stays for five nights or more. The resort is a stunning, family-friendly destination, and this is your chance to vacation on the Palm, the city’s most sought after island community.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, up to 20 per cent off on room rates, offer valid until Mar 29 for stays until Apr 30, Tel: (0) 4 457 3388, fairmont.com

One & Only Royal Mirage

The Ultimate Staycation at the One & Only Royal Mirage offers UAE residents an exclusive package with 20 per cent off on food and beverages excluding alcoholic drinks, 20 per cent off on selected spa treatments at the One&Only Spa and traditional Oriental Hammam, 20 per cent off on water sports activities, complimentary late check-out until 4pm (subject to availability) and daily Aquaventure Waterpark access. It’s the perfect city getaway. Simply present your valid Emirates ID at the time of booking to avail the offer.

One & Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 399 9999, oneandonlyresorts.com

Conrad Dubai

In celebration of the new year, Conrad Dubai is offering 20% per cent off when you book by January 30 for stays up to April 8. If you have little ones, the family staycation offer is perfect for you. You’ll get a two bedroom interconnecting family room, 20 per cent savings on food and drinks at Conrad Dubai’s restaurants and bars, children up to five years of age stay, dine for free when sharing the room with parents, children between six to 12 years of age enjoy 50 per cent off on the buffet. There is also a range of kid’s entertainment complete with a teepee in the room, kid’s passport, activity sheets and colors.

Conrad Dubai, Trade Centre, Dubai, offer valid until Jan 30 for stays up to Apr 8, Tel: (0) 4 444 7444, hilton.com

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

The January 2024 staycation package is an ultra-all-inclusive getaway at the beach. The package includes unlimited dining and drinks, live entertainment, access to the kids club, fitness classes, a late checkout (subject to availability) and more. Rates start from Dhs999+

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, Tel: (0) 7 202 0000, rixos.com

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island

For the Abu Dhabi folk, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island is offering a 20 per cent discount on their rooms, restaurants, and their spa. The guests staying at the hotel between now and April 8th will be treated to a 20 per cent off on rooms, inclusive of daily breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, 20 per cent off when dining at CLAW BBQ and Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar, and a 20 per cent discount on Jouri Rose Spa treatments and Beauty salon services. Make sure to book it before January 30, 2024.

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Marjan Island, Abu Dhabi, 20 per cent off, book before Jan 30, Tel: (0) 7 209 0000, hilton.com