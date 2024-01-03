If you didn’t know those were a real thing…

Now you know and you have been enlightened forever. Essentially, cat cafes are spaces where you can book slots to chill and play around with the resident cats. Spaces may or may not have separate cafe-esque areas where you can get drinks and bites, but that is hardly important when you have meowdorable balls of fluff parked all around you. The cats are always the star.

Here are 3 cat cafes in Dubai.

Meowtropolis Cat Café

This cat cafe is located in JLT and and has not only some of the cutest cats you’ll ever see (although all cats are the cutest cats you’ll ever see), but also an extensive menu of coffee, tea, milkshakes and other specialty beverages. The drill is that you choose a package from the five different kinds with different time windows and beverage options and you’re all set.

Meowtropolis Cat Café, JLT Cluster Y, Lake Shore Tower, daily, 11am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 4 349 8522, @meowtropoliscatcafe

Ailuromania Cafe

Ailuromania Cafe not only lets you chill with the cats with a good cup of coffee, but also take any of the cats home if you wish to. All the feline residents of the cafe are rescues and looking for loving forever homes, so it’s a great place to look at if you’re looking for a pet (adopt, don’t shop – always). All the cats are castrated, vaccinated, microchipped and fully vet checked.

Ailuromania Cafe, Umm Suqeim, Wed to Mon, 11.30am to 9pm, Tel: (0) 4 321 6661, @ailuromaniacafe

Cat Cafe Vibrissae

This cat cafe has three branches, which only means more cats to play with. It’s basically free therapy. At Cat Cafe Vibrissae, you can relax with the sweet kitties with coffee in hand and not a worry in the world. There are different packages to choose from, including a day pass and a private pass, so you can stay there for as long as you want.

Cat Cafe Vibrissae, across various locations, @catcafevibrissae

