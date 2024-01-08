Fun capital days for your consideration…

We might be past the era of long weekends and festive seasons, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop any time soon. Or ever, really, especially in the capital. From kayak tours around the Louvre Abu Dhabi to Veganuary vibes and all the places you can grab some grub, here’s our pick of all the exciting things you can do in Abu Dhabi this week:

Monday, January 8

Kick off the week with a nod to Veganuary

Veganuary is in full swing and if you’re trying to get into it, there is no dearth of spots for you to choose from to sample some great vegan grub. Eating more plant-based will only bring you more good, and it doesn’t have to be boring, bland or only green. Added bonus: it’s better for the environment. Find the full list of some of the bets spots to get vegan food in Abu Dhabi here.

Veganuary, various locations, Abu Dhabi.

Visit the Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa

Once the home of the late Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, father-in-law to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa has been renovated and transformed into a cultural community centre in Al Ain. Not only does it preserve an important artefact of heritage, it’s a communal space for community arts, crafts and creativity. Al Ain Theatre has established a permanent hub at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, offering authentic artistic and cultural events such as festivals, courses and workshops. Al Mutarid, Al Ain, daily 10am to 8pm (Fri 2pm to 10pm), free entry. Tel: (03) 118335. baitmohammedbinkhalifa.ae

Tuesday, January 9

Take a kayak tour around the Louvre Abu Dhabi

To spice up your evenings, head over to Louvre Abu Dhabi, where you can take on a different experience and take a tour around the site on a kayak. It’s a fantastic way to fully appreciate the architectural beauty of the facade of the museum, allowing you to observe the buildings and snap some special pictures from rare angles. The experience is available from morning to twilight, and once a month you’re even able to do it under the warm glow of a full moon.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Tue to Thurs 10am to 6.30pm, Fri to Sun 10am to 8.30pm. Tel: (600) 565566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Indulge in Michelin-star dining at Erth

The newest addition to the capital’s roster of Michelin-star restaurants is Erth, having been awarded one star as part of the 2024 Michelin Guide. Sample authentic Emirati fare at this new cultural icon in the city.

Erth, Qasr Al Hosn, Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun 8am to 11pm. @erth.alhosn

Wednesday, January 10

Take the little ones on a day out to Adrenark

Here’s a great way for the tots and not-quite-teens to let all that energy out and have a great time at the same time. The inflatable park at Adrenark has two very fun options, including a standard free-play option and a high-octane race that will have you donning tracking bracelets and navigating an inflatable obstacle course. Young thrill seekers have plenty to look forward to here.

Adrenark, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu 10am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, Sun 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 418 6620. @adrenarkuae

Chill out joyfully at Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge

It’s never too early in the week for a happy hour. Daily from 3pm to 6pm, enjoy happy hour with selected beverages being served up for only Dhs22. That means three hours of cocktails for a refreshing price, and we’re already starting to make our plans for the evening.

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St., 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (050) 898 3698, (02) 501 6086. @waves_abudhabi

Thursday, January 11

Try a new boating experience in Abu Dhabi

Keeping up with the theme of modes of aquatic transport, there’s a cool new boating experience on the beautiful waters of Abu Dhabi. Take in the sights of the city’s skyline on this mangrove adventure in one of Hero Boat Tours’ super self-driving boats. You can catch a glimpse of the iconic Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Old Maqta Watch Towers, Al Qana, and Hunter’s Island, to name a few. Tickets are priced at Dhs690 (single rider) or Dhs790 (double rider), and if their sunset views are what you’re after, you can jump in one of Hero’s exciting boats for Dhs790 (single rider) or Dhs 890 (double rider). Grab your tickets here.

Check out Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design

Some art and culture to round off the week sounds like a great idea. This exhibition is bringing together over 400 works from Louvre Abu Dhabi, partner museums, the Cartier Collection and private collections, to explore over a century of artistic influence.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, until March 24. Tel: (600) 565566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Supplied/ Getty