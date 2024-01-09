How are we already nearing the end of January?

It seems like 2024 began just yesterday, and now we’re nearly at the end of January, so if you can make it make sense for us, that would be amazing. Even so, fun shall be had, because we’re back with another list of the coolest things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Here are 9 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, January 22

Kick off the week with a sweet business lunch deal

Villa Toscana at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi is hosting an authentic Italian business lunch experience, and there’s a great set menu you get to choose from. Sample dishes like oven-baked prawns featuring Calabrian chilli, garlic, basil and cherry tomatoes, homemade veal belly ravioli with a rich veal jus reduction, Mediterranean sea bass charcoal-grilled with slow-cooked onion and seasonal vegetables and a classic tiramisu accompanied by a choice of homemade gelato. What a start.

Villa Toscana, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs120 with starter and dessert, Dhs145 with starter, main course and dessert. Tel: (0) 2 694 4553. @stregisabudhabi

Get active at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s ‘Get Active’ programmes are the perfect family-friendly ways for both adults and children to pursue a more healthy, active lifestyle. It focuses on health and wellness through dance, yoga and walking, and has classes such as Kids’ Zumba, yoga and guided walks led by trained fitness professionals thrice a week. Access to all ‘Get Active’ sessions is complimentary, but you’ll need to register beforehand as spaces will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and the full schedule, visit thegalleria.ae. You can register here.

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, various dates and times. thegalleria.ae, @thegalleriauae

Tuesday, January 23

Go all out with a new Omakase lunch menu at 99 Sushi Restaurant and Bar

The new version of this iconic Omakase lunch menu features a terrific 10 courses, and is more of a tasting menu for the best experience. The Omakase lunch kicks off with 99’s classic hosomaki, kobe edamame and foamy capumiso soup, before giving way to signature 99 wagyu maki and dragonfly maki, followed by the scallop flambé nigiri and smoky sunny-side up gunkan. The novelty is a hearty main course of robata corn-fed chicken skewers served with yakimeshi rice and mochi ice cream for the finale. Delicious, and we could say that ten times.

99 Sushi Restaurant and Bar, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, weekdays 12pm to 2.15pm, Dhs189 coffee inclusive. Tel: (0) 2 672 3333. @99sushibaruae

Get a dose of heritage at the Al Hosn Festival

This is a bit of time travelling, to as far back as 1795. The annual celebration of Emirati heritage runs from Friday, January 19 to 28 and over the ten days, it takes place at one of Abu Dhabi’s oldest heritage sites, Qasr Al Hosn. Expect explorations of Abu Dhabi’s historic traditions and its connections to contemporary and newly emerging cultures, live performances, family workshops, food and beverage stalls, art and cultural exhibitions, immersive trails, a bazaar with handcrafted souvenirs and beautiful Emirati fashion, and competitions featuring Emirati culinary mastery. Tickets can be booked here; children aged 5 to 11 enter for Dhs15, and for adults it’s an affordable Dhs30.

Al Hosn Festival, Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi, 4pm to 11pm Jan 19 to 28, Dhs15 ages 5-11, Dhs30 adults. @alhosnfestival

Take in exciting cricket action at the DP World ILT20

Season 2 of the DP World ILT20 is here, and you can enjoy some great cricket from the biggest names in the sport. It is being held across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah and also includes unique experiences for young athletes ages 7 to 11.

DP World International League T20, January 19 to February 17 2024, tickets from Dhs20 at virginmegastore.me.@ilt20official

Wednesday, January 24

Indulge in a love-filled afternoon tea at Love Vibe Abu Dhabi

All new afternoon tea experience, ‘Love Garden’, is giving all sorts of Valentine’s Day vibes, but you can celebrate early. It’s all a very whimsical and quirky experience, and you start with an envelope containing a letter and a key. The letter invites you to “Discover the Wonders of the Love Garden” and explains that the key will unlock the heart-shaped unit where all things delicious are locked away. Some of those include crème brûlée cheesecake, baklava eclair, hazelnut choux, pistachio tart, and homemade scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam, and floral brews to go with. We’re already in love…with what these experiences pack.

Love Vibe, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, Wed and Fri, 3pm to 6pm, Dhs299 for two. Tel: (0) 2 6220 393, @lovevibecafe

Catch Hamilton on the big theatre stage

Even if you’re not ‘a musical type of person’, you’ve probably heard of Hamilton. It’s a grand, board-treading spectacular that’s cut from a very different sort of theatrical cloth. Using a song sheet that builds narratives through the musical genres of hip-hop, pop, jazz, R&B, soul and *jazz hands* Broadway — Hamilton is a Lin-Manuel Miranda-conceived extravaganza, based on a Ron Chernow biography and in Miranda’s own words tells “the story of America then told by America now”. Hamilton is headed for Yas Island’s Etihad Arena for a tenure of office that will stretch from January 17 to February 11, 2024.

Hamilton, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Jan 17 to Feb 11, from Dhs180. etihadarena.ae

Thursday, January 25

Party it up at The Underground Pub’s Ladies’ Night

Gather your girl gang and head over to The Underground Pub for a ladies’ night offer you don’t want to miss. Ladies can each tuck into a three-course menu and savour five selected beverages for just Dhs125 every Thursday from 7pm to 11pm. It’s the best way to welcome the weekend (let’s be honest, Friday is technically part of the weekend).

The Underground Pub, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Thurs, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs125, Tel: (0) 50 780 6342, @habtoorgrandresort

Celebrate Chinese New Year with Ladurée

The luxury French patisserie is introducing an exquisite limited-edition 8-piece macaron box adorned in the shades of red and gold. Guests can customize their macarons with assorted options, priced at Dhs150. Available for purchase at select outlets across Dubai, including the iconic Dubai Mall restaurant, the Tea Room at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates’ Tea Room, Dubai Festival City Mall, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Hills restaurant, City Centre Al Zahia restaurant, Abu Dhabi Mall restaurant, Yas Mall restaurant, Al Bateen,and Marina Mall restaurant.

Ladurée, across various locations, Dhs150, @ladureeuae

Images: Supplied/Getty