Roll out the red carpet for Agatha…

We love the arrival of a new restaurant. And come 2023, a brand new venue, Agatha Dubai is opening in Habtoor City, adding to the forever-growing, ever-expanding culinary scene of Dubai. It’s a gastronomic concept that’s sure to add flair and fine food to your dining experience in the city.

You may think you don’t need another restaurant to add to the mammoth list of those already open in Dubai, but actually, you do – you just don’t know it. Agatha is all set to bring an immersive dining experience to the city that speaks to the sophisticated heart.

Officially open from January 31, Agatha serves a seamless blend of Asian flavours and contemporary French influences, harmonising the two for an Asian-fusion menu. To go with this, a selection of cocktails will be available, flaunting expert mixology.

The ambiance of the spot has been carefully created by expert architects, crafted to reflect all those vintage French-British aesthetics. While you wine and dine with delicious food and artisanal cocktails, DJs from near and far will keep you entertained all night with house beats.

What to order? Seafood lovers can indulge in a raw selection served directlt to the table including yellowtail, scallops, blue prawns, salmon tartare, oysters, kristal caviar, and more. For starters choose from foie gras with baby spinach, miso beetroot salad, escargots, and Wagyu beef gyoza. Mains include the aromatic hoisin duck, succulent roasted koji chicken, melt-in-your-mouth Japanese wagyu striploin, Vietnamese rack of lamb, hot stone cod, and lobster soba noodles.

Don’t leave without trying the exquisite selection of desserts from roasted pineapple tarte tartin to satsuma mille-feuille.

Agatha is currently open from 7pm onwards, for reservations contact (0)4 883 2118.

Agatha, Habtoor City. Daily from 7pm to 2am. Tel:(0)4 883 2118. @agatha__dubai

