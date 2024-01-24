Of police dramas and and psychological thrillers…

Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new releases you can catch in cinemas this week.

Confidential Informant

Releasing: January 25

Starring: Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Dominic Purcell, Nick Stahl

This police drama follows a detective suffering from cancer who makes a deal with an informant to get killed in the line of duty, so his family can receive the hefty death benefits from the department.

Book here

Mother, May I?

Releasing: January 25

Starring: Holland Roden, Kyle Gallner, Chris Mulkey

Another week, another horror flick, because you can never have too many. Emmett is forced in to a nightmarish game when he suspects his fiancé is possessed by his recently deceased Mother.

Book here

Miller’s Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOX Cinemas (@voxcinemas)



Releasing: January 25

Starring: Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega, Bashir Salahuddin

A creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student.

Book here

Bad Connection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phars Film (@pharsfilm)



Releasing: January 25

Starring: Dana Davis, Chris Gann, Deon Richmond

When a young waitress buys a stolen cell phone and discovers a video of real murders on it, she finds herself on the run from a maniacal madman with a hunting knife who is hellbent on getting the phone back, and willing to slaughter anyone who stands in his way.

Book here

Images: Socials