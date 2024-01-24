All the movies you can catch in the cinema this week
Of police dramas and and psychological thrillers…
Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new releases you can catch in cinemas this week.
Confidential Informant
Releasing: January 25
Starring: Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Dominic Purcell, Nick Stahl
This police drama follows a detective suffering from cancer who makes a deal with an informant to get killed in the line of duty, so his family can receive the hefty death benefits from the department.
Mother, May I?
Releasing: January 25
Starring: Holland Roden, Kyle Gallner, Chris Mulkey
Another week, another horror flick, because you can never have too many. Emmett is forced in to a nightmarish game when he suspects his fiancé is possessed by his recently deceased Mother.
Miller’s Girl
Releasing: January 25
Starring: Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega, Bashir Salahuddin
A creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student.
Bad Connection
Releasing: January 25
Starring: Dana Davis, Chris Gann, Deon Richmond
When a young waitress buys a stolen cell phone and discovers a video of real murders on it, she finds herself on the run from a maniacal madman with a hunting knife who is hellbent on getting the phone back, and willing to slaughter anyone who stands in his way.
