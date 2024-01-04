Just one more way for you to enjoy the gorgeous weather…

If there ever was an ideal time of year to explore Abu Dhabi’s gorgeous landmarks, this has got to be it.

Fancy a boat ride on Abu Dhabi’s beautiful waters, as you take in the sights of the city’s skyline? You can now get whisked away on a mangrove adventure in one of Hero Boat Tours’ super self-driving boats.

Images: supplied

Adorn your best sailor’s scarf and unleash your inner captain as you take in magnificent views of Abu Dhabi’s stunning waterways and iconic landmarks. As you cruise along the city’s mesmerising mangroves, wonders you can capture will include the iconic Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Old Maqta Watch Towers, Al Qana, and Hunter’s Island, to name a few.

You can enjoy this fantastic experience for Dhs690 (single rider) or Dhs790 (double rider), and if their sunset views are what you’re after, you can jump in one of Hero’s exciting boats for Dhs790 (single rider) or Dhs 890 (double rider) under the capital’s jaw-dropping orange skies. Grab your tickets here.

We recently also brought you another exciting boating experience in the capital, with the Louvre Abu Dhabi offering thrill-seekers a captivating electric catamaran experience that will have you setting sail around the iconic structure on Abu Dhabi’s mystical Saadiyat Island, in an experience that is available to enjoy seven days a week.

It really is the season for aqua-based adventures in Abu Dhabi, because there’s also this happening very soon.

