Here’s where you can shop it…

They’re known and loved for their high quality everyday athleisurewear, and you’ll be able to shop Adanola in Dubai for the first time at an exclusive pop-up this weekend. In collaboration with Ounass, Adanola will host its first regional pop-up in Alserkal this weekend, bringing with it its latest collection of elevated active and everyday wear for.

As well as providing a showcase of Adanola’s best sellers and newest collections, the pop-up will be a retail experience that you can shop then and there on the spot. Fans of the brand can look forward to snapping up their favourite pieces at Jossa by Alserkal, also known as Warehouse 45, from Saturday January 27 to Wednesday January 31. This weekend it will open from 10am to midnight, and from 10am to 10pm Monday to Wednesday.

Founded in 2015, the womenswear brand began life as a gymwear line that was practical for all sports while still being stylish. It’s since evolved into the uniform of off-duty cool girls with a celebrity following that includes Rosie Huntington-Whitley and Molly-Mae Hague.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adanola (@adanola)

The Alserkal pop-up co-insides with this weekend’s Quoz Arts Fest, which will take over Alserkal Avenue for two days of incredible food, design, music, workshops, and a lot of surprises.

This is the latest in a string of interactive fashion pop-ups Ounass has brought to the region, following on from popular British streetwear brand Represent last month. Their most recent collaboration has seen Ounass transform Cloud 22 into a glorious slice of La Dolce Vita, decking out the venue with Dolce & Gabbana’s signature blue majolica print. Stay tuned, as the e-commerce experts are set to bring more exciting pop-ups to the city very soon.

@ounass

Images: Adanola