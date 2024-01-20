Expecting visitors this winter? Send them this…

Emirates has announced that all passengers travelling to Dubai – either for a holiday or a layover of eight hours or more – will get free tickets to two of the city’s biggest attractions: Museum of the Future and Atlantis Aquaventure waterpark.

What’s the catch? We know it sounds too good to be true, but it’s really that simple. The offer is valid on all return flight tickets – economy, business, and first class – bought between January 12 and February 1 for travel before March 31, 2024. (There’s a reason the Dubai-based carrier was named the best airline in the world).

With 22 hectares of water-based fun to discover, Aquaventure at Atlantis The Palm is a bucket list Dubai experience. Across three super-sized towers there’s more than 100 rides to discover, whether you’re just looking to chill out on the rapids, or face your fears on The Leap Of Faith. To avoid the biggest queues head down early and tick your bucket list slides off first, but with so many rapids, rides and racers to try out, you won’t ever have to wait too long.

If you thought the exterior of The Museum of the Future was unique, wait until you step into the seven-storey high space. It is just as futuristic as the exterior and gives visitors a peek into the year 2071. It houses and exhibits all things innovation and the future, from nature to transportation, technology to wellness.

How to redeem your free tickets

Book your tickets online via emirates.com, Emirates call centre, Emirates ticketing office or via travels agents, using the following code: EKDXB2024.

The airline will then send you two codes which can be used to book the tickets at the popular attractions, one each for everyone in your flight booking. Tickets must be redeemed at least 96 hours before travel and before April 5, 2024.

Images: Social/Provided